Ocarina of Time Remake Set to Receive a Dedicated Soundtrack

The upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is set to receive a dedicated soundtrack, designed to complement the original score and emotions of the game. The soundtrack will include 12 tracks inspired by the music and locations lifted directly from the original game, with compositions that bring a magical, enchanting feel reminiscent of Hyrule.

It's been close to 30 years since The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time released on the Nintendo 64. Since then, it has gone down in history as one of the most beloved Zelda experiences and has inspired many new variations and content.

Now, there is a reimagined soundtrack available, titled 'Prescription for Sleep: Ocarina of Time', which revives melodies from the original game and offers soft jazz tracks to be enjoyed by fans. This soundtrack was made to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Zelda franchise and features 12 tracks inspired by the music and locations from the game. The album is performed by the band Gentle Love, who has previously reimagined music from other well-known video games





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The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time Remake Dedicated Soundtrack Joy Music Gentle Love Prescription For Sleep: Ocarina Of Time Hyrule

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