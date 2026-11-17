The Orange County Sheriff's Department has placed two employees on administrative leave following surveillance footage showing deputies speaking with ICE agents near the jail, sparking calls for accountability.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is launching an internal investigation after surveillance video revealed deputies speaking with federal immigration agents near a jail facility. At least two employees are currently on administrative leave as the department examines a report that a deputy and a sheriff's special officer were seen communicating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on October 31.

Surveillance Footage Details Incident

The department pointed to surveillance video from October 31 taken outside the Orange County Jail as the primary evidence in the case. The footage shows two OCSD employees appearing to have a five-second conversation with ICE agents in an unmarked vehicle parked outside the facility. This brief interaction occurred just minutes before a man, who was hiding in the public courtyard, was arrested by the federal agents.

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California law significantly limits police cooperation with federal immigration agents and prohibits state and local law enforcement from investigating or arresting people for immigration enforcement purposes. The incident has raised immediate questions about whether the observed contact violated these strict statutory boundaries designed to separate local policing from federal immigration matters.

Sheriff Barnes Stands By California Law

Don Barnes, the Sheriff of the Orange County Sheriff's Department, issued a statement clarifying that the department does not enforce federal immigration law but promised to fully cooperate with ICE to the extent that the law allows. He emphasized that personnel acting outside the law and department policy will be held appropriately accountable for their actions.

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Barnes added that the department will enforce state and local laws equally, without bias and without concern for anyone's citizenship status. His statement aims to reassure the public that local officers are adhering to California regulations while maintaining necessary operational protocols for public safety and jail management.

Advocates Demand Independent Investigation

Carlos Perea, executive director of the Harbor Institute for Immigrant and Economic Justice, argued that this incident reveals the underlying culture of the OC Sheriff's Department. Perea stated that the department has expressed time and time again that they will work with ICE to the fullest extent of the law, but he urged Sheriff Barnes to use this as a learning moment to end all collaboration with ICE.

Hector Bustos, communications director for the political organizing group Chispa, told LAist that he is glad to see an investigation launched but is not completely surprised by the incident. He noted that the community has known for a very long time that the Orange County Sheriff's Department has had a very close relationship with ICE. Bustos emphasized that there is hope for an independent investigation because historically, when law enforcement agencies investigate themselves, the community does not see true accountability.

Impact On Community Trust And Safety

The incident has heightened anxiety among residents who fear that local police cooperation with federal agents undermines community safety. Sarmiento, a community advocate, explained that this collaboration chills the average person from wanting to trust law enforcement when it comes to becoming a witness to a crime or a victim to a crime. She noted that the average person may not know state law and just believes that there is collaboration because federal agents are often seen calling local law enforcement for assistance.

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OC Supervisor Doug Chaffee welcomed the investigation and stated that any action undermining trust or creating fear is concerning in a diverse county. He asserted that local law enforcement agencies should not be participating in federal immigration enforcement and that Orange County must remain committed to protecting residents, upholding California law, and ensuring local law enforcement remains focused on public safety rather than federal immigration enforcement.