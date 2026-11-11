OC’s Bolsa Chica Conservancy’s braces for more flooding after damage from El Niño high tides

Orange County’s Bolsa Chica Conservancy is one of several organizations affected by recent flooding. They’re bracing for even higher king tide forecasts.

The Bolsa Chica Conservancy is asking for help to brace for more floods The organization already had to replace some of its aquarium's equipment, and the organization, located near the beach in the Bolsa Chica wetlands, is bracing for more damage in coming weeks.is fundraising to replace equipment damaged in recent coastal flooding.

It's anticipating the need for more repairs, as the flooding forecast around Thanksgiving and Christmas could be even worse. Bolsa Chica Conservancy’s executive director, Carissa Macias, said that despite its efforts, a pump used for its aquarium shorted out due to water damage and needed to be replaced. The conservancy has since replaced the pump and taken measures to protect the surviving equipment.

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The organization’s Interpretive Center, which hosts its aquarium and exhibits about the region’s ecology, is in a modular trailer-style building.

“The threat that we are concerned about is that if we get enough water flow underneath the buildings and saturating the soil underneath the buildings, that it's going to compromise the stability of the buildings,” Macias said. Regardless of whether that happens, Macias said she expects supplies will be needed to divert floodwater and make more repairs.show that high tides in late November could be up to 7 feet — higher than those seen in October, without taking into account other factors that could make the tides even higher.

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Macias said that traditionally, their buildings haven’t been affected by coastal flooding other than water getting into some parking spaces.that offer up-close views of some 200 species of birds. The conservancy offers free programming to teach people about wetlands of Southern California, nearlyThe conservancy said it may need volunteers in the weeks ahead, but the best way to help is by donating, which you can doeliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward.

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