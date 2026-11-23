King tides exceeding 7 feet are expected to peak Tuesday through Wednesday, with a coastal flood warning covering Orange County coastal areas Tuesday through Friday.

King tides exceeding 7 feet are expected to peak Tuesday through Wednesday, with a coastal flood warning covering Orange County coastal areas Tuesday through Friday.

King tides exceeding 7 feet are expected to peak Tuesday through Wednesday, with a coastal flood warning covering Orange County coastal areas Tuesday through Friday. Portions of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach and Seal Beach are scheduled to close Monday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to king tides.scheduled to take effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Friday.

Also read SoCal coastal communities brace for flooding risk amid potentially record-breaking king tides

According to the National Weather Service, king tides are expected to peak For Seal Beach resident and local geologist Tim Rathmann, Sunday's sunshine was an opportunity to take in the coast before conditions deteriorate.

"Absolutely, because I'm a little bit more aware of what could happen, I'm definitely enjoying the sun," Rathmann told FOX 11 on Sunday. "We know there are some storms coming in," he later added. "The highest tide is coming in a few days. "One visitor with deep family ties to the area said the beach is a regular gathering spot for her family.

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She says she and her family came down to capture the scenery before the surge arrives. Along the Seal Beach shoreline, crews have constructed extra-high sand berms in an effort to block tidal water and reduce flooding risks in low-lying areas.

"The fact that they are preparing for it is important because they are being proactive. " Pointing to the layered sand defenses along the coast, he explained how the multiple berms are designed to absorb wave energy. "The reason they have three behind it is in case this breaches, it is less wave energy that will hopefully protect the second one and then the third one, and all we can do is hope that it's good enough.

"Caltrans announced that portions of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach and Seal Beach are set to close on Monday, Nov. 23, due to king tides, with exact closure times subject to adjustment depending on tidal and coastal conditions. Northbound PCH between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue. Transportation officials are urging drivers traveling along the coast to plan ahead, check current traffic conditions before heading out and budget extra travel time.

Information for this article came from the National Weather Service, Caltrans and FOX 11’s reporting in Seal Beach, including interviews with local geologist Tim Rathmann and a visitor with family ties to the area.