‘Obviously’—JJ Gabriel Confirms Final Man Utd Exit Decision Amid Barcelona, Real Madrid Interest

The 16-year-old’s exit from Old Trafford stings for a number of reasons.

Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel has confirmed he has chosen Real Madrid over Barcelona as his next destination.over what he felt was a delay in his pathway to the first team.

While United tried to convince him to stay, the continent’s elite all expressed interest in signing Gabriel.caught up with Gabriel in Madrid, where he has been working with a personal trainer while the details of his impending move to the Bernabéu are confirmed. Asked why he wanted to join Madrid over Barcelona, Gabriel responded with a face that the report suggests carried the words: “Obviously, Madrid. ”Gabriel’s arrival is a big win for Real Madrid.

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| Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Imagesto Michael Carrick’s senior squad. It later transpired that he was likely to have made his senior debut just days after his request was made. While some players would choose to drop down a level, prove themselves away from the spotlight and secure a blockbuster transfer further down the line, Gabriel and his representatives have set their goals high. A no point was anything other than a move to Europe’s elite on the cards.

Clearly, Gabriel believes he can make more of a first-team impact at the Bernabéu than at Old Trafford, and one can only assume that he has received such assurances during his negotiations with Los Blancos. A stint with Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve side that players in the Spanish third tier, will be first up for Gabriel, but he is expected to be handed opportunities in both La Liga and the Champions League once his move to the capital is confirmed.

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Had Gabriel joined another English side, United would have been entitled to a solid fee that would have been decided by a judge if the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.in previous cases stands at the £8 million Liverpool paid to sign Danny Ings in 2016. Real Madrid must abide only by laws around “FIFA training compensation,” designed to ensure clubs that lose young players receive something for the time and effort spent training them.

As a result, Gabriel’s signing is expected to cost Madrid no more than $400,000. That may be a sizeable sum in most contexts, but in elite soccer, that is little more than pocket change. Indeed, United are believed to have two players who earn at least that fee every week: Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

For a player United believe could be worth as much as £100 million , it is not hard to see why the Red Devils are so disappointed to lose Gabriel. Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University.

He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.