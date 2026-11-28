The president can’t get over a judge’s ruling blocking one of his many D.C. vanity projects.

Trump, 80, claimed that a Thanksgiving storm that blew through parts of the East Coast was “an Act of God” triggered by a federal judge’s ruling preventing the government from closing down the East Potomac Golf Links to make way for a MAGA makeover.

“Trash Island has been completely destroyed by the Storm! It is totally WIPED OUT, including the already eroding seawalls, which have collapsed along the Potomac, and the road, which has largely followed this wall — Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides,” he lamented.

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“God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built,” he wrote. “Therefore, this was an Act of God! ”The president was evidently still fuming over the decision by District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, to extend the temporary restraining order preventing the Department of the Interior from closing the park and conducting any work on it.