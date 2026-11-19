Horror film Obsession climbs to number one on Netflix U.S. charts following its theatrical run and massive box office gross of over $500 million worldwide.

The horror film Obsession has climbed to the top of the streaming platform's U.S. movie chart, overtaking Heartland. It arrived on Netflix in the United States and quickly surpassed titles such as Russell Brand: Open Secret, The Gospel of Christmas, and Reminders of Him. This streaming success follows an impressive theatrical run characterized by strong reviews and audience reception. The film has stood out significantly among low-budget horror releases.

Obsession Storyline and Cast Details

Obsession originally premiered in U.S. theaters on May 15, 2026. The narrative follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who turns to a mysterious One Wish Willow for help. He seeks to win over Nikki, the woman he has a crush on, portrayed by Inde Navarrette. His wish initially appears to work, but his dream romance soon takes a terrifying turn. Nikki becomes dangerously possessive and violent, shifting the tone from romance to horror.

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Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter also star in the 109-minute horror film. Director Curry Barker handled the writing, directing, and editing duties. The film has garnered significant attention for its twisted premise and pitch-black comedy elements. Viewers have specifically praised Navarrette's performance, noting her unsettling mannerisms and the film's unexpected jump scares.

Critical Reception and Box Office Performance

Obsession made a strong impression during its theatrical run, earning impressive reviews from both critics and audiences. The horror film currently boasts a 93% critics' score and a 94% audience rating. These metrics are based on 331 critic reviews and more than 10,000 verified audience ratings. It also holds a respectable 7.8 out of 10 rating on a major review aggregator.

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Focus Features distributed the movie, while Blumhouse, Capstone Studios, and Tea Shop Productions served as production companies. James Harris, Haley Nicole Johnson, Christian Mercuri, and Roman Viaris served as producers. The film was made on a reported budget of just $750,000. Despite this modest budget, Obsession became a massive commercial success.

The box office results were extraordinary, earning more than $500 million worldwide. This financial return highlights the film's broad appeal and commercial viability. The director, Curry Barker, has recently revealed hopes to release a longer version of the film following this success. This announcement comes after the film's $525 million run at the box office.

Impact on Cast Careers and Future Releases

Inde Navarrette's work in Obsession has attracted considerable attention from industry professionals. Her performance helped her land the role of Rogue in the upcoming X-Men reboot. This casting opportunity demonstrates the career impact of the film's success. The movie's visibility has elevated the profiles of its key cast members.

Netflix's new TV and movie releases for the week of November 16-22, 2026, include Obsession and many others. The film's presence on the platform underscores the continued demand for high-quality horror content. Its transition from theater to streaming has extended its lifespan and reach. The film remains a top contender in the current entertainment landscape.