Obsession: The Horror Movie Taking the World by Storm

A new horror movie is becoming a box office sensation, with its success expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Obsession , the buzzy supernatural horror film released by Blumhouse and Focus Features , continues to dominate the box office as the biggest horror movie in the world right now.

The film, made for less than $1 million, has already made $79 million worldwide after its second weekend in theaters, with $58.5 million coming from the domestic box office. Its impressive box office performance is fueled by excellent word of mouth, with a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film boasts a mix of horror and comedy elements, which has contributed to its massive success.

With no other horror movies generating anywhere close to this type of buzz, Obsession is becoming the horror film audiences are obsessed with seeing right now. Despite expected competition from upcoming horror movies such as Resident Evil, Obsession is already an unmitigated smash hit and will go down as one of 2026's biggest hits overall, not just in horror





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Obsession Horror Movie Blumhouse Focus Features Rotten Tomatoes Box Office Results Supernatural Horror Comedy Elements

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