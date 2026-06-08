Obsession Shatters Box Office Records, Becoming First Sub-Million Budget Horror Film to Gross Over $200 Million This Century

The low-budget horror film Obsession has achieved a historic box office milestone, surpassing $200 million worldwide with a production budget under $1 million. The film's impressive fourth weekend earnings and minimal drop-off mirror the breakout success of The Blair Witch Project, sparking industry speculation about its lasting influence on horror filmmaking.

Horror cinema is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with the genre dominating box office charts. Recent 2026 releases like 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Send Help, and Radio Silence's Ready or Not 2: Here I Come set the stage for the latest triumph.

Last weekend, the fifth installment of the Scary Movie parody franchise claimed the top domestic spot, earning $55 million in the U.S. and $50 million internationally, setting a new series record for its opening weekend. Yet despite Scary Movie's commercial success, much of the industry conversation has been captured by Focus Features' Obsession.

Directed by Curry Barker, who follows in the footsteps of young YouTube-prodigy-turned-filmmaker Kane Parsons of The Backrooms, Obsession has become an instant cultural phenomenon and launched star Inde Navarrette into superstardom. In its fourth weekend, the film earned $25.6 million, representing only a 7% drop from its third weekend. Obsession has now achieved a remarkable milestone: it is the first film this century with a production budget under $1 million to surpass $200 million at the global box office.

The last film to reach that mark was The Blair Witch Project in 1999, which went on to define a generation of horror filmmaking. The striking parallels to Blair Witch's viral success have led many to speculate whether Obsession might have a similar lasting impact on the horror landscape.

Its first four weeks demonstrate extraordinary legs at the box office, fueled by word-of-mouth and social media buzz, reminiscent of the breakout performance of The Blair Witch Project over two decades ago. As the genre continues to evolve, Obsession exemplifies how a low-budget, creatively driven horror film can achieve both critical acclaim and massive commercial returns, challenging conventional studio wisdom and inspiring a new wave of independent filmmakers





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Obsession Box Office Horror Film Curry Barker Inde Navarrette The Blair Witch Project Low-Budget Record Focus Features

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House advances bill cutting $200 million from WIC programThe House has passed a budget bill for fiscal year 2027 that reduces WIC funding by $200 million, slashing fruit and vegetable benefits for 5.4 million pregnant women, new mothers, and young children amid rising grocery prices.

Read more »

Summer Box Office Shakes Up with Horror Hits and Comedy Spoof Leading the ChargeThe North American box office saw a major shift as 'Scary Movie' led the weekend with a $55 million debut, while low-budget horrors 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' continued to break records. 'Masters of the Universe' stumbled despite a nearly $200 million budget.

Read more »

Obsession Joins Elite Group of Low-Budget Horror Films Surpassing $100 Million WorldwideThe horror film Obsession has achieved a rare box office milestone, becoming only the third horror movie with a budget under $1 million to gross over $100 million worldwide. This places it alongside other iconic low-budget successes like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity. The article explores the history of profitable micro-budget horror films, details Obsession's impressive earnings and increasing weekly grosses, and examines the marketing strategies that have contributed to its phenomenon status despite upcoming competition.

Read more »

‘Backrooms’ Becomes A24’s First Movie to Surpass $200 Million Globally, Overtaking ‘Marty Supreme’ as Studio’s Highest-Grossing Release'Backrooms' is officially A24's highest-grossing worldwide release, as well as the studio's first movie to surpass $200 million in ticket sales.

Read more »