Obsession Netflix Release Date Box Office Records Focus Features

Focus Features' Obsession hits Netflix on November 17 after breaking box office records. Learn about its $1 million budget success and the Final Destination Bloodlines franchise update.

The highly anticipated horror film Obsession is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting November 17. This release follows a theatrical run for Focus Features' production that shattered industry expectations and financial benchmarks. The movie recently displaced the latest Star Wars installment from the top box office position during its initial release window.

Obsession Breaks Budget Records

Obsession achieved remarkable commercial success despite operating on a production budget of less than $1 million. The film became the highest-grossing non-animated original film of the past decade. It also holds the title for the highest-grossing original horror movie of this century. Worldwide, it ranks as the fifth highest-grossing horror film of all time. These figures establish Indie Navarrette's performance as one of the most impressive debuts in recent cinematic history.

Also read Eminem 30th Anniversary Reissue Of Infinite Album Features Bass Brothers Mixes

Awards Contention for Navarrette

Inde Navarrette delivers a mainstream breakout performance as the character Nikki Freeman in the film. Industry observers expect her to challenge for the Best Actress award at next year's Academy Awards. Her performance has drawn critical acclaim for its intensity and nuance. Currently, Julianne Moore is considered the frontrunner for the same prize. Moore stars in Jesse Eisenberg's film titled The Debut.

Final Destination Bloodlines Success

Another major horror property is currently dominating streaming metrics on the same platform. Final Destination Bloodlines ranks among the ten most-watched movies on Netflix globally at the time of current reporting. The 2025 release serves as the sixth installment in the long-running franchise. It represents the best-reviewed and highest-grossing entry under directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

Advertisement

Seventh Film Confirmed Timeline

New Line Cinema has officially greenlit a seventh film in the Final Destination series. This decision follows the commercial and critical triumph of the sixth installment. Executive producers Sheila Hannah Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich are all returning for the next chapter. The production team is preparing to move forward with development and scheduling.

Upcoming Horror Release Dates

The seventh Final Destination movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 12, 2028. This date sets the timeline for the next wave of horror franchise content. The extended gap allows for extensive post-production and marketing strategies. Fans of the genre will have to wait nearly three years for the next theatrical event in the series.