Obsession Joins Elite Group of Low-Budget Horror Films Surpassing $100 Million Worldwide

The horror film Obsession has achieved a rare box office milestone, becoming only the third horror movie with a budget under $1 million to gross over $100 million worldwide. This places it alongside other iconic low-budget successes like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity. The article explores the history of profitable micro-budget horror films, details Obsession's impressive earnings and increasing weekly grosses, and examines the marketing strategies that have contributed to its phenomenon status despite upcoming competition.

Obsession has been a huge box office hit, and it recently earned a box office achievement that also belongs to two other low-budget horror movies.

Throughout the history of the horror genre, there have been several hits that were made with budgets that were less than $1 million. Still, these smaller productions were able to break through and be successful. Some even started major franchises that are still producing new installments. One popular example is Halloween.

The slasher flick was made for $300,000 and has made around $70.3 million worldwide. After its success, Halloween spawned a massive franchise spanning 13 films. Another low-budget horror film that created a franchise is Friday the 13th.

The 1980 film made around $59.8 million worldwide on a $550,000, and its success led to a franchise consisting of 12 movies, and an upcoming TV show. 1981's The Evil Dead was also made for a low production budget of $375,000, and made $29.4 million worldwide. It led to a franchise with five films, and a TV show, with two more Evil Dead films, Evil Dead Burn and Evil Dead Wrath, on the way. A more recent example is Terrifier.

The first Terrifier had a budget of $35,000 and made $342,707 worldwide. However, it grew in popularity and led to two successful sequels, with an upcoming Terrifier 4. The latest successful horror film that was made for less than $1 million is Obsession, which recently passed $100 million worldwide. It's an achievement that just two other horror movies have reached, making it a rare box office accomplishment.

Here are the three horror films that made over $100 million worldwide against a less than $1 million budget. Obsession Obsession has been a massive hit at the box office. The film has already made $161.5 million worldwide, making the film very profitable. While it's listed on The Numbers that the film had a production budget of $1 million, director Curry Barker told The New Yorker that the horror flick had a budget of"$750,000 max" (via Forbes).

Either way, the film has been highly successful. The film stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a shy man who has a crush on his friend, Nikki. When he comes across a One Wish Willow, a toy that can grant one wish, he uses it to wish that Nikki would fall in love with him.

However, his dream romance quickly turns into a nightmare as his new relationship takes a terrifying turn. In addition to its commercial success, Obsession is also a huge critical hit, currently holding a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the most impressive aspects of Obsession's box office is the fact that its weekend totals have been increasing. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned around $17.2 million domestically in its opening weekend.

In its second weekend, its total jumped by 39.3%, earning around $24 million, and it jumped 14.3% in its third weekend, grossing around $27.4 million. The film has generated positive word-of-mouth and many online conversations, and audiences are continuing to check out this horror phenomenon. It's a huge hit for the horror genre, but it will be facing more competition.

Backrooms is already a horror hit, and June is filled with a few high-profile releases, like Masters of the Universe, Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, and Supergirl. Still, Obsession has a chance to continue adding to its already impressive box office total before the end of its theatrical run. The Blair Witch Project 1999's The Blair Witch Project is still regarded as an influential horror film.

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, the film centers on three students who vanish in the woods in Maryland while filming a documentary on the Blair Witch story. The movie itself is the footage that they left behind. The found footage-style film was highly successful, grossing $248.6 million worldwide on a $60,000 budget. It was also a critical hit, earning an 86% RT critic score.

Part of its success can be attributed to its distinct marketing campaign. According to The Los Angeles Times, the film had created a website,"blairwitch.com," filled with"fictional police reports, newspaper articles, journals, and interviews.

" Additionally,"young interns" went to"cafes and dance clubs" with"realistic 'missing' posters for the film's three stars. " This campaign proved to be successful, adding a sense of authenticity to the film's found footage approach. Since the film's success, there have been attempts to expand this film into a successful franchise with 2000's Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 and 2016's Blair Witch. While both movies were financially successful due to their low budgets, they received underwhelming responses from critics.

However, there is a new Blair Witch movie in development from Lionsgate and Blumhouse. Paranormal Activity While The Blair Witch Project proved how successful found footage horror movies can be, 2009's Paranormal Activity led to the subgenre's boom in the late 2000





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Obsession Movie Low Budget Horror Box Office Success The Blair Witch Project Paranormal Activity Halloween Franchise Friday The 13Th The Evil Dead Terrifier Micro-Budget Films Horror Genre Franchise Origin Found Footage Horror Film Marketing Box Office Milestones

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