The record-breaking horror hit Obsession arrives on Netflix on November 17 2026. Discover why this film defined 2026 and its exclusive streaming window details.

The 2026 horror genre has established a dominant cultural presence, culminating in the streaming debut of Obsession on Netflix on November 17 2026. This release marks the culmination of a year where audiences demonstrated an unprecedented appetite for fear, surpassing previous benchmarks set by major theatrical releases. The film joins a roster of significant genre entries that defined the year, including Resident Evil, Backrooms, Scream, Evil Dead, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and Sam Raimi's Send Help. Even non-horror projects like Clayface and segments of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey contributed to this surge in terror-focused content. However, Obsession has emerged as the definitive blockbuster, eclipsing all competitors in both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Defining Box Office And Critical Record

Obsession stands as the highest-grossing original horror movie of the 21st century, achieving a global box office haul of $524 million. Directed by Curry Barker, the film has secured a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, driven by its precise execution and the breakthrough performance of Inde Navarrette. The narrative centers on Bear, portrayed by Michael Johnston, who harbors a secret obsession with his friend Nikki. Bear utilizes a One Wish Willow to wish that Nikki loves him more than anyone else, a wish that initially appears successful but rapidly descends into a terrifying loss of autonomy for Nikki.

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The film's commercial triumph has catapulted Curry Barker to the forefront of Hollywood's most sought-after young horror directors. Simultaneously, Inde Navarrette has become one of the industry's most requested stars, recently securing a role in Marvel's upcoming X-Men relaunch. Despite entering production with high expectations following its premiere at TIFF in 2025, the project exceeded the most optimistic projections. The acquisition by Focus Features involved a record-breaking price tag, and Blumhouse actively sought involvement, signaling early industry recognition of its potential. The movie ultimately surpassed all estimates, cementing its status as a generational hit in the horror landscape.

Streaming Performance And Viewer Engagement

Netflix is poised to amplify the cultural footprint of Obsession by introducing it to its vast global subscriber base, which has historically shown a strong affinity for horror content. The film already demonstrated its viral capabilities during its previous streaming window on Peacock. After leaving theaters, the movie debuted on Peacock in July and immediately climbed to the top of the platform's charts. According to Nielsen data, the film attracted 4.2 million views within its first three days on the service. This performance ranked as the fourth-highest launch for a theatrically released film debuting on Peacock on a Friday, outperforming major titles such as Oppenheimer, How to Train Your Dragon, and Wicked: For Good.

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The transition to Netflix is expected to replicate and potentially exceed these initial streaming numbers. Industry analysts predict that Obsession will likely secure the number one spot on Netflix's weekly charts immediately following the platform's next update. The film's ability to generate buzz and drive viewership at home confirms that its success is not limited to theatrical exhibition. Netflix's algorithmic promotion and extensive user base provide an ideal environment for re-watches and deep-dive discussions, further extending the movie's lifecycle and commercial viability.

Exclusive Window And Availability Details

Viewers seeking to watch Obsession have a substantial timeframe to do so, as the film is secured on Netflix through September 2027. This extended availability is the result of a long-standing and prosperous agreement between Netflix and NBCUniversal. Under the terms of this licensing deal, Netflix holds exclusive streaming rights for Universal Pictures films for a period of ten months after their departure from the Peacock platform. Because Obsession is a Universal release, it fits squarely within the parameters of this contract.

As of November 17 2026, Netflix remains the exclusive streaming destination for the film. Audiences who missed the theatrical run or wish to revisit the thriller can access it only through the Netflix service until the licensing window concludes. After September 2027, the streaming rights will revert, and the film will return to Peacock. This exclusive period ensures that Netflix capitalizes on the film's peak popularity while providing subscribers with a high-value exclusive title that dominates the current cultural conversation.