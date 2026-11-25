Curry Barker's hit horror film Obsession is now on Netflix. This dark love story grossed over $520 million and features indie star Inde Navarrette in a chilling performance.

The horror genre received a significant cultural boost in 2026 as online creators successfully transitioned from digital platforms to major cinema releases. Among the standout titles, director Curry Barker's dark romantic thriller, Obsession, has emerged as the definitive horror breakout of the year. The film, which explores the terrifying extremes of unrequited love, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Box Office Success of Obsession

Obsession grossed over $520 million worldwide, a remarkable achievement for a production budget of less than $1 million. Directed by Curry Barker and starring Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnston, and a cast of relative unknowns, the film generated massive word-of-mouth buzz. It earned near-universal critical acclaim and transformed the character of Nikki Freeman into an instant icon of modern horror.

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Starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston

The narrative centers on Bear, played by Michael Johnston, and his intense, unreciprocated affection for Nikki, portrayed by Inde Navarrette. Barker begins the story by developing their complex relationship, initially framing Bear as a sympathetic figure driven by lonely desperation. However, his situation escalates into a nightmare when his wish for Nikki to love him is granted through sinister means.

Inde Navarrette's Chilling Performance

Inde Navarrette delivers a standout performance as she shifts from darkly comic to utterly petrifying. Her portrayal captures the horror of being piloted against her will, particularly in scenes involving self-harm and disturbing reinterpretations of fairy tales. While she steals the show, the film maintains a grim tone regarding the corrosive nature of Bear's entitlement and desire.

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Themes of Desire and Horror

The film is structured as a classic horror movie, drawing comparisons to established masterpieces like Get Out and Hereditary for its depth and rewatchability. It examines the dangers of obsessive love and the violent consequences of desire. Even when Bear realizes the real Nikki is trapped, he continues the romance, making her attempts to communicate feel like insults.

Streaming Availability on Netflix

Obsession arrives on Netflix following its successful theatrical run and critical recognition. The platform now allows global audiences to experience the movie's blend of black comedy and gore. This release marks a significant moment in the evolution of horror, cementing the year 2026 as the period when creators like Kane Parsons and Markiplier fully broke into the mainstream film industry.