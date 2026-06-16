Obsession Director Envisions Anthology TV Series Exploring New Wishes

Curry Barker, writer-director of the horror film Obsession, discusses the franchise's potential, favoring an anthology TV series over a traditional sequel, each episode focusing on a different wish.

One of the biggest mistakes horror franchises make is assuming that a good concept automatically needs a bigger sequel. A successful first movie introduces an idea people are compelled by, audiences respond with overwhelming positivity, and the next installment arrives with a larger budget, higher stakes, and more mythology.

Sometimes it works, but other times the ambitions for a bigger sequel stretches a simple premise beyond what made it appealing in the first place. Obsession finds itself in a unique position. The independent horror movie revolves around a deceptively simple idea: a mysterious wish-granting service capable of giving people exactly what they think they want. The horror doesn't come from a masked killer or a supernatural creature stalking its victims, it comes from desire itself.

Every wish carries consequences, and every attempt to shortcut happiness creates new problems. That concept gives Obsession something many horror movies never achieve: a framework that can support countless stories. While speaking with ScreenRant recently, writer-director Curry Barker revealed that he already has ideas for where the universe could go next. He mentioned having a concept for a traditional sequel, but he also shared an idea that's even more exciting.

Barker said he would love to create an eight-episode television series set within the same world, with each episode centered around a different wish. There couldn't be a better potential future for Obsession. Curry Barker understands what makes Obsession work. What stands out most about Barker's comments is how clearly he understands the appeal of his own creation.

'I have a really cool idea for the sequel, which is basically just another wish gone wrong with the same mechanism as the One Wish Willow,' Barker explained. 'But also, and these are just things that - there's no confirmed anything, ever. But I'd love the idea of a TV show, which is eight episodes. Each episode is a wish.

' That distinction matters. The true star of Obsession isn't a specific character, it's the wish itself. The One Wish Willow serves as the mechanism that sets events in motion, but the stories are ultimately about the people who interact with it. Every person approaches desire differently.

Every person believes they know what will make them happy. Every person carries different flaws, fears, and blind spots into the decision. That means the premise doesn't rely on following one protagonist forever. Instead, it can introduce entirely new people while exploring the same central theme from different angles.

One episode could focus on someone desperate for fame, while another could center on a person seeking revenge. Someone else might wish for wealth, youth, love, or success. The possibilities feel nearly endless because the source of the horror is universal: everyone wants something. An anthology format would also allow Barker to experiment with different tones and styles within the same universe.

Some episodes could lean into psychological terror, others into body horror, and still others into dark satire. The flexibility of the premise means that each episode can be self-contained yet contribute to a larger commentary on human desire.

Moreover, a television series would give audiences more time to explore the consequences of each wish, building suspense and depth that a single film might not accommodate. Barker's vision reflects a mature understanding of what makes horror enduring: not just scares, but the exploration of fundamental human fears. By focusing on the wish itself rather than a recurring villain, Obsession can evolve into a franchise that feels fresh with every installment.

This approach avoids the pitfalls of sequels that simply repeat the original formula or escalate to absurdity. Instead, it honors the core concept while expanding its reach. Fans of the film should be excited about the potential for an anthology series, as it promises to deliver the same intelligent horror that made Obsession stand out, but in a format that allows for even more creativity and variety





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Obsession Curry Barker Horror Anthology Series One Wish Willow

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