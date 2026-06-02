Obsession Defies Box Office Norms, Crosses $100 Million and Breaks Focus Features Record

Focus Features' horror sensation 'Obsession' continues its unprecedented box office run, increasing revenue in its third weekend and becoming the studio's highest-grossing domestic release.

Focus Features ' Obsession has done it again. The horror sensation not only crossed the coveted $100 million mark at the domestic box office in its third weekend but also became the studio's highest-grossing domestic release of all time.

This remarkable achievement is made even more astonishing by the fact that the film actually increased its revenue from the previous weekend, a feat that defies the typical downward trajectory of most theatrical releases. Obsession earned $26 million in its third weekend, representing a 10 percent increase from its second weekend haul of $24 million. That second weekend itself was a rare 40 percent improvement over its opening weekend of $17 million.

For context, nearly every movie in wide release experiences a decline in ticket sales after its debut, unless it is a small independent film being rolled out gradually. Obsession, however, has largely maintained its theater count over the past two weeks, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing. The film's success is all the more impressive given its microscopic budget. Obsession was produced for under $1 million and marketed for less than $10 million.

Focus Features acquired the domestic distribution rights for a reported $15 million after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025. The director, Curry Barker, is a 26-year-old filmmaker who honed his craft on YouTube and self-financed his first feature for a mere $800. Now he is the toast of the industry, with two additional films already in the pipeline and a fierce bidding war among major studios for his third project.

Barker's journey from micro-budget online shorts to a $100 million blockbuster is a testament to the power of originality and resourcefulness in modern cinema. The sustained box-office performance of Obsession has sparked discussions about the changing dynamics of horror film distribution and audience behavior. Horror has long been a reliable genre for studios, but Obsession's trajectory is unprecedented for a film released by a specialty label like Focus Features.

The movie's ability to grow its audience week after week suggests strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership, factors that are increasingly rare in the era of streaming. Industry analysts attribute this to the film's unique visual style and psychological depth, which set it apart from typical jump-scare fare. As Obsession continues its run, it is expected to surpass $150 million domestically, making it one of the most profitable independent films in history.

The success also positions Focus Features as a major player in the horror space, competing with larger studios like A24 and Blumhouse. For now, all eyes are on Curry Barker, whose next move could redefine the landscape of low-budget filmmaking





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