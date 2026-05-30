Obsession Becomes Major Sleeper Hit at the Box Office

Obsession, the new horror movie directed by Curry Barker, has become a major sleeper hit after its debut on May 15. The film has seen a significant increase in box office earnings, making it the smallest week 2 drop in history for a horror movie that opened in over 2,000 theaters. With its unique blend of horror and romance, Obsession has managed to capture the attention of audiences and critics alike, making it a must-watch for horror fans and anyone looking for a thrilling movie experience.

Obsession , the new horror movie directed by Curry Barker , has become a major sleeper hit after its debut on May 15. The film, which follows the violent fallout of a young man wishing that his crush would love him more than anyone else, has seen a significant increase in box office earnings.

During its sophomore weekend, the movie climbed 39.3%, making it the smallest week 2 drop in history for a horror movie that opened in over 2,000 theaters. As of Saturday morning, Obsession is projected to earn a 3-day total of $28.5 million at the domestic box office by the end of the weekend.

This would see it climbing an additional 19% during its third weekend, a feat that is essentially unheard of for a wide release, especially one in the typically frontloaded horror genre. Obsession is also expected to pass the $100 million domestic milestone this weekend, beating 2019's Downton Abbey to become the highest-grossing Focus Features release in North America. This rise is even more shocking considering the factors working against the movie.

For one thing, its sophomore weekend fell over the Memorial Day holiday, which should have seen it pulling in a much higher volume of moviegoers than a non-holiday frame like this weekend. Additionally, it is facing competition from A24's Backrooms, which is expected to shatter records this weekend with the third-biggest domestic debut of the year so far.

However, it seems like those stellar Obsession reviews are seeing its word of mouth continuing to build as its run continues. The movie has a Certified Fresh 96% score from critics and a Verified Hot 95% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. With its unique blend of horror and romance, Obsession has managed to capture the attention of audiences and critics alike, making it a must-watch for horror fans and anyone looking for a thrilling movie experience





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Obsession Box Office Horror Movie Curry Barker Sleeper Hit

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