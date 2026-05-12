Obsession: A Terrifying Romantic Horror Film That's Set Apart from Past Movies

Obsession is a Blumhouse horror film that explores the consequences of a relationship-themed wish granted by the classic fairy tale character Willow. The movie, directed by Curry Barker, stars Michael Johnston and Indera Navarrette and follows the story of Bear and Nikki.

Obsession is bringing screams back to theaters. From the mind of director Curry Barker, Blumhouse 's latest horror film takes the age-old adage of"be careful what you wish for" and turns it on its head.

The romantic horror movie follows Bear, who is tired of hiding his feelings for Nikki. On a whim, he buys a"One Wish Willow," in hopes of getting her love in return, and to his surprise, his wish not only works, it does so dangerously, with Nikki's affection far more passionate than Bear can handle.

ScreenRant's Ash Crossan spoke to Johnston and Navarette, as well as the film's director, about the truly terrifying movie and what sets it apart from horror movies past





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Obsession (Film) Blumhouse Horror Romantic Wish

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