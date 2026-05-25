Obsession: A Horror Success Story of Small-Budget Originality

Obsession is a new horror movie by Blumhouse Productions that has made waves with its impressive box office success and positive critical reception. The movie, produced for $750,000, has earned over 100 times its budget worldwide, making it a standout horror hit and proving that small-budget originality can still dominate the box office.

Moviegoers are obsessed with Obsession , a new horror movie by Blumhouse Productions released in theaters on May 15. It debuted strong with $17.2 million domestically and is on track to break records, having made $79 million worldwide so far, over 100 times its $750,000 budget.

The movie follows a man who acquires a supernatural toy that makes his childhood crush fall for him, with disastrous consequences. It has received rave reviews and has shattered box office records, becoming the cheapest movie to top the box office since Paranormal Activity in 2009. Its unsettling charm and twisted premise have led to a strong word-of-mouth success, with audiences still flocking to theaters. Its record-breaking success story proves that small-budget originality can still dominate the box office





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Horror Movie Obsession Blumhouse Productions Focus Features Record-Breaking Box Office Cheapest Movie To Top The Box Office Small-Budget Originality Small-Budget Horror Movie Glowing Reviews Viral Marketing Word-Of-Mouth Success

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