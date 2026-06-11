Obsession, a horror movie directed by Curry Barker, becomes a box office smash hit

The movie follows the fallout of young music shop employee Bear, who wishes that his longtime crush Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world. Although it reportedly cost just $750,000, Obsession has become a sleeper hit, earning more than eight of the 10 highest-grossing movies in North America and becoming the first movie since 1982 to spend its second and third weekends earning more than the previous weekend.

Obsession is still lurking in the dark corners of the box office, landing a major record during its fourth full week in theaters. The feature directorial debut of YouTube sketch comedian Curry Barker , 2026's Obsession , has become a smash hit, zooming past the $200 million global milestone and becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of 2026 so far.

On its 25th day in theaters, it brought in $4.2 million at the domestic box office, earning more in that single day than the entire domestic runs of movies including Nirvanna: The Band - The Show - The Movie, The Moment, Pillion, and Psycho Killer





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