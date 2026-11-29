The shorthanded Sixers fell to a blowout loss Saturday night.

SHEESH, RESE! He snatches Jabari’s Smith ankles and drills a three in the early minutes of Sixers-Rockets. The Sixers fell to a 131-93 defeat to the Rockets and dropped to 16-5 on the season.

Houston improved to 15-5. Next up for the Sixers is a Tuesday night game vs. the Grizzlies. Here are observations on their loss to the Rockets:Bona faced a two-time All-Star big man in Şengün, his teammate with Turkey in international basketball. Over 27 minutes, Bona posted eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and seven rebounds.

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The Sixers' new starters were very good in the early going. Maxey got Jabari Smith Jr. stumbling with a slick crossover and drained a three-pointer. Layups from Walker and Bona gave the Sixers a 10-2 lead. Tacko Fall backed up Bona and the Sixers played their usual zone with the 7-foot-6 center on the floor.