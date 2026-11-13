Observations after Sixers shake off slow start, Embiid injury scare to win

The Sixers brushed off their blowout loss to the Celtics and got back in the win column Thursday night.

They overcame a first-quarter deficit as high as 17 points and earned a 123-112 home win over the Raptors. The Sixers moved to 10-3 and Toronto fell to 5-7.

Jaylen Brown tallied 18 points and six rebounds. VJ Edgecombe posted 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-high eight assists. Anfernee Simons scored 17 points and shot 5 for 6 from three-point range. The Sixers were without LeBron James , Adem Bona , Dominick Barlow and Ariel Hukporti .that Bona will be re-evaluated in approximately one week and that Barlow participated in shootaround.

Also read Embiid and James listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Raptors

The 23-year-old forward also went through a pregame workout on the Xfinity Mobile Arena floor. There’s no formal timetable for his return. The Sixers will face the Pacers on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Here are observations on their victory over the Raptors:Dean Wade began the game in James’ normal spot.

The Sixers started slowly, missing their first foul field goals and opening 1 for 8 from three-point range. The Sixers called timeout with 8:30 left in the first quarter and Embiid grabbed at his right knee. He eventually rose with assistance from teammates and Sixers head athletic trainer Kevin Johnson, then limped back to the locker room. Jabari Walker entered.

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While that was a major positive development, the Sixers fell further behind. The Raptors' lead swelled to 32-16 with a Jamison Battle three-pointer and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse burned a timeout. Simons sunk a buzzer-beating three to conclude the first quarter, cutting the Sixers’ deficit to nine points. The Sixers kept rolling against a shorthanded Toronto team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Simons nailed a triple to kick off the scoring in the second quarter. Brown buried a mid-range jumper and Edgecombe jammed in a crowd-pleasing dunk to give the Sixers a 35-34 edge. Brown and Edgecombe shined in the second quarter both as individuals and as a duo. The Sixers need Edgecombe to attack a bit more offensively when he shares the floor with Brown and bench players.

It doesn’t hurt for the second-year guard to have that The Sixers’ only three bench rotation players were Walker, Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope . In addition to Walker, Wade got center minutes behind Embiid. Embiid picked up his third foul with 2:23 left in the second quarter and had to take a seat. The teams were tied at 60 apiece through two periods.

The game remained even for much of the third, but Maxey fueled an 11-0 Sixers run late in the quarter. His speed and the Sixers' collective focus on pushing the pace whenever possible allowed the team to get regular points before Toronto could set its defense Maxey zoomed in for a layup, then tossed the ball ahead to Brown for an easy bucket. Brown assisted a Simons three.

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Walker converted a fast-break lay-in and canned a three on the first possession of the fourth quarter. All of a sudden, the Sixers held a 101-87 lead. Brown, Edgecombe and the bench gave the Sixers more good minutes early in the fourth quarter. They sealed the deal without any late drama.

And the fans chanting for a Tacko Fall appearance got their wish with a final-minute entrance by