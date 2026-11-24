The Sixers’ five-game winning streak was snapped by the Trail Blazers.

The Sixers’ five-game winning streak was snapped Monday night by the Trail Blazers. With a 128-111 defeat at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the Sixers dropped their first game of the year against Western Conference opposition and fell to 14-4.

Portland improved to 11-6. LeBron James had a season-high 23 points and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points and Jaylen Brown added 20. Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 31 points and seven assists.

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Donovan Clingan posted 15 points and 18 rebounds. The Sixers were missing Joel Embiid . Ja Morant and Shaedon Sharpe were among Portland’s sidelined players.

Next on the Sixers’ schedule is a Wednesday night game vs. the Heat. Here are observations on their blowout loss to the Blazers:Jabari Walker, listed at 6-foot-7, defied conventional wisdom by winning the opening tip-off against the 7-2 Cllingan. Maxey then canned a three-pointer. Brown scored the Sixers’ next four points with a pair of free throws and a short jumper.

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VJ Edgecombe’s layup gave the team a 9-2 lead. Brown and Dean Wade both returned Monday after sitting out the last two games with left hamstring injuries. Avdija got hot in the first quarter. He scored 11 quick points, made his first four field goals and helped the Blazers avoid a serious early deficit.

The Sixers took a 32-30 edge with 9.3 seconds left in the first when Walker jammed in a put-back dunk. The former Portland second-round draft pick played 17 minutes in his second start of the season and continued to look deserving of a rotation spot. He posted 10 points and five rebounds. Adem Bona was available again following an eight-game absence with a cervical spine sprain.

However, Dominick Barlow checked in first to back up Walker. Barlow had an outstanding start to his night. He scored a clever lefty push shot over Clingan and threw down a dunk in the first quarter. Barlow also made a highlight defensive play in his opening stint, defending Avdija in isolation and rejecting his layup attempt.

Bona then subbed in for Barlow with 3:23 left in the first quarter. He had a positive first possession, grabbing an offensive rebound and driving in for a dunk. Wade later played at center, too. Barlow logged 16 minutes and had six points.

Bona recorded four points and two boards in five minutes. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse ended up using a 10-man rotation and did not play rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. until fourth-quarter garbage time. Brown delivered tons of efficient offense for the Sixers in the first half and sure didn’t appear rusty. His layup late in the second quarter tied the game at 58-all.

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The five-time All-Star forward scored 19 first-half points on 8-for-10 shooting. Avdija exceeded Brown’s production, hitting heat-check threes, leaners through contact and just about everything he put up regardless of the defender. He tallied 25 points in the first half and shot 9 for 12 from the field. James reached 16 points when he capped a high-scoring half by nailing a corner three.

The contest was even at 69 apiece heading into halftime. Monday’s game was James’ first of the season with three or more made three-pointers. The four-time MVP went 4 for 5 beyond the arc. He’d gone 10 for 46 over his first 13 games and was due for a good long-range night.

James was whistled for his third foul early in the third quarter. Brown picked up his fourth with 10:15 to go in the period, forcing him to sit for an extended stretch. Wade entered and James remained aggressive on his way to a third straight 20-point outing. Avdija stopped lighting up the Sixers in the third period, but the team still had another unimpressive defensive quarter.

Portland posted 32 points in the third and built its lead to double figures in the opening minute of the fourth. The game devolved into a blowout. An Avdija dunk put the Blazers' advantage at 22 points with 5:15 on the clock and the Sixers didn't have a miracle comeback in store.there's no question the Sixers have been trending downward on defense over the past couple of weeks, allowing regular dribble penetration and plenty of comfortable threes.

They'll aim to raise their level on that side of the floor and expect Embiid's presence to be a major help once he's back in action.