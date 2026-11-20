Obscured Releasing Picks Up North American Distribution for Finland Oscar Entry ‘The Squirrel’.

How Netflix‘s Animated ‘Steps’ Reimagines the Cinderella Story Through the Eyes of Her Asian Stepsisters and Finds a New Kind of Happily Ever AfterIn the futuristic drama, Pasi, a designer of artificial animals, encounters a living squirrel, and the unexpected discovery begins to disrupt his carefully ordered world.

Blending dark humor, science fiction and an unexpectedly tender perspective, the film explores humanity’s longing for nature, freedom and genuine connection. How 'Hunger Games' Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson Return for 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Busan-Selected Director Anoop Lokkur Turns His Own Tenant War Into Bengaluru Dark Comedy 'Melgade Mane Kelgade Mane' at India's WAVES Film Bazaar The film premiered internationally at Fantastic Fest in Austin and went on to receive the Grand Jury Prize in the International Feature Film Competition at Utopiales, the international science-fiction festival in Nantes, France.

Also read The ultimate Star Wars Life Day collection: New drop features lightsabers, helmets and more

“Markus Lehmusruusu transports us to a future world in ‘The Squirrel’ which, on the surface, is as cold and sterile as those in the most significant sci-fi films such as ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ and ‘Gattaca,’ ” said Obscured founders RJ Millard and Bill Guentzler in a statement. “In his future, he re-introduces a sneaky, furry burst of warmth in a long forgotten animal which has the impact of reconnecting humanity to nature and can unleash the animal instincts inside all of us.

Advertisement

” Produced by BUFO, the film is a co-production between Finland, Germany, Netherlands, and Sweden. It stars Miro Lopperi, Mimosa Willamo, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Roderick Kabanga, Pirjo Heikkilä, Eero Ritala, Ella Mettänen and Pirjo Lonka. The deal was negotiated by Peter Ahlén of REinvent Yellow Sales on behalf of the filmmakers and Bill Guentzler and RJ Millard of Obscured Releasing.

Banijay Entertainment’s Frédéric Balmary on U.S. Ambitions, Netflix and the Battle for IP: It’s ‘One of Our Big Fights’ Iberseries Takeaways: Woody Allen on His New Film, Los Javis Pact With HBO Max, the Tales of Cachou the Brown Bear and More Globoplay Greenlights Adaptation of Raphael Montes’ ‘Uma Mulher no Escuro,’ From Banijay Entertainment’s A Fábrica Brazilian Banner Bestseller ‘The Story of Marceau Miller’ Adaptation Set for Mipcom via France TV Distribution