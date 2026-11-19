Obsbot's new professional-grade PTZR camera pans, tilts, zooms, and rolls automatically for high-end video productions.

Obsbot has announced the Tail 2 ADV, a new 4K PTZR camera featuring a 21x optical zoom and custom LUT support. , features a custom Type 1/2 image sensor with Dual Native ISO and support for 4Kp60 and 1080p120 recording.

Obsbot says the camera’s AI-powered image signal processing pipeline handles noise reduction and enables 4K HDR video at up to 30p with all-pixel phase-detect autofocus.

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“All-pixel PDAF and Focus Over Zooming help the camera quickly refocus on distant, stationary subjects as focal length changes during a zoom,” Obsbot says. Speaking of zooming, the Tail 2 ADV’s lens has an equivalent focal length range of 34-702mm and a variable aperture system. At the wide end, the aperture ranges from f/1.7 to f/7, while for telephoto shooting, it ranges from f/3.8 to f/7.

In Pro mode, camera operators can remotely adjust aperture, ISO, and shutter speed, offering greater creative control in changing lighting conditions such as stage performances, outdoor productions, and houses of worship. The camera includes built-in subject recognition for autofocus tracking, identifying people, more than 30 animal species, and over 200 object categories. Using its pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities, it can automatically adjust framing to keep moving subjects in view.

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Operators can choose from six tracking speed settings alongside custom modes, as well as define preferred framing and tracking boundaries.

“These settings allow live production teams to determine not just which subject the camera follows, but how it executes the shot,” Obsbot explains. The camera can also roll thanks to its built-in gimbal, enabling native 4Kp60 vertical recording without cropping. For professional workflows, the Tail 2 ADV offers Obsbot Log—a proprietary logarithmic image profile that promises greater flexibility during color grading—alongside custom LUT support.

Users can import and preview custom LUTs in Obsbot’s accompanying software, and the camera supports timecode and Precision Time Protocol to sync with other cameras. For connectivity, the Obsbot Tail 2 ADV includes 3G-SDI output up to 1080p60 and a full-size HDMI 2.0 output supporting up to 4K resolution. It also features Gigabit Ethernet, a 2.5mm RS-232 port, two USB-C ports, separate 3.5mm mic and line inputs, and a microSD card slot.

The camera’s built-in 5,000mAh battery delivers over four and a half hours of operation, while USB PD 3.0 and PoE+ support allow for extended continuous power.