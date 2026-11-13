OBR Forecast: 12,480 Households May Wrongly Pay Mansion Tax

Office for Budget Responsibility data suggests over 12,000 households will successfully appeal the Labour mansion tax. The High Value Council Tax Surcharge hits London properties hardest from April 2028.

Official forecasts published by the Office for Budget Responsibility indicate that more than 12,000 households will incorrectly bear the financial burden of Labour's proposed mansion tax. The data reveals that one in five of the 156,000 households targeted by the new levy will launch appeals against their property valuations, with four in ten of those challenges projected to succeed.

Mansion Tax Appeal Success Rates

Consequently, 12,480 households are expected to successfully contest the tax despite initially receiving liability notices. These accurate projections stem from provisional assumptions regarding an appeals process modeled closely on the existing council tax and business rates systems. The government estimates a 40 percent success rate for these appeals, a figure significantly higher than standard council tax disputes due to the narrow value bands involved.

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High Value Council Tax Surcharge Details

The policy, officially designated as the High Value Council Tax Surcharge, will take effect from April 2028. It applies specifically to residential properties valued above £2million. The levy operates through four distinct price bands, beginning at an annual cost of £2,500 for homes exceeding the £2million threshold. The charges increase progressively, reaching £7,500 annually for properties valued at more than £5million.

Regional Impact on London Properties

Households located in London and the South East are projected to face the most severe impact from this new financial obligation. Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the levy last year, targeting areas with the highest property prices in the United Kingdom. The re-evaluation process, managed by the Valuation Office Agency, will assess homes in council tax bands F, G, and H, with officials likely examining properties with indicative values of £1.5million or upwards.

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HMRC Enforcement and Inspection Powers

HM Revenue and Customs utilizes the Valuation Office Agency to enforce the levy, with internal guidance outlining strict inspection protocols. Staff members are instructed that households refusing entry can still have their exteriors photographed from public streets. Homeowners who withhold consent or obstruct inspectors face potential fines of up to £500, and their cases will escalate to senior officials within the agency.

Financial Consequences for Asset-Rich Homeowners

Separate analysis by the specialist lender Together indicates that 16 percent of households will be forced to sell their properties due to unaffordable levies. The Treasury confirms that some taxpayers lack the income or financial assets to sustain these annual charges, particularly those who are asset-rich but cash-poor. The complexity of applying fixed tax thresholds to a volatile market raises concerns about fairness and long-term financial stability for affected residents.