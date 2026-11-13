OBR Data Reveals 12,000 Homes May Wrongly Face Labour Mansion Tax

Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts suggest 12,480 households will successfully appeal Labour's mansion tax, raising concerns about fairness and property valuations.

Official projections indicate that more than 12,000 households will successfully challenge their liability under the Labour government's proposed mansion tax. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that 12,480 homes will be wrongly hit by the levy at initial assessment, with nearly half of all appeals expected to succeed. These figures highlight significant risks in the valuation mechanism before the tax takes effect in April 2028.

High Appeal Success Rates for High Value Properties

Forecasts released by the Office for Budget Responsibility show that one in five of the 156,000 households set to be hit by the levy will appeal their property valuations. The modelling assumes a 40 percent success rate for these challenges due to the narrow bands and high-value nature of the properties involved. This means 12,480 households will succeed in avoiding the tax despite initially being told they must pay. The OBR treats this 40 percent success rate as a central estimate for provisional modelling, noting it differs from standard council tax appeals.

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Strict Enforcement Powers and VOA Inspections

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA), part of HMRC, is responsible for carrying out the re-evaluation of expensive homes to determine liability. Guidance issued to VOA staff outlines aggressive enforcement measures for homeowners who obstruct inspectors. Households refusing entry can still have their properties photographed from the street, even if they withhold consent for an inspection. Those who attempt to delay or obstruct inspectors face fines of up to £500 and an escalation of their case to more senior HMRC staff.

Financial Pressure on Asset Rich Homeowners

Analysis suggests severe financial consequences for those caught in the new tax bands. The OBR document reveals that 16 percent of households will have to sell their homes because they cannot afford the levy through income or financial assets. Specialist lender Together found that a quarter of owners would consider selling if subjected to the tax. Scott Clay, director of private clients at Together, warned that the tax disproportionately affects asset-rich but cash-poor homeowners who may face years of charges based on outdated valuations.

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Geographic Impact and Treasury Defenses

Households in London and the South East are set to be hardest hit by the new levy, as this is where property prices are highest. The surcharge applies to properties valued at more than £2 million, impacting bands F, G, and H across the region. A government spokesman defended the policy, stating it addresses longstanding unfairness where a band D home pays more council tax than a £10 million mansion. The Treasury insists the surcharge will affect less than 1 percent of properties in England and expects the vast majority to be correctly banded.

Market Volatility Risks Ahead of 2028 Deadline

Property experts predict rows between householders and tax officials if homes are judged to be just over the thresholds. The tax uses a fixed valuation point, which creates risks if market prices shift before bills arrive. Scott Clay noted that if London prices continue to fall, about one in eight homes initially caught by the tax could be worth less than £2 million by April 2028. With valuations fixed until 2033, homeowners could face years of charges based on an assessment that no longer reflects market reality.