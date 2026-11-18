A genuine prop from Star Wars featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi's Padawan braid is up for sale. This rare collectible connects to the legendary Jedi Master's origins and pivotal role in galactic history.

A significant piece of cinematic history from the Star Wars franchise has emerged, centering on the iconic figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi. This development highlights the enduring legacy of the Jedi Order and the specific characters who shaped its narrative across multiple generations. The focus is on a tangible artifact linked to the character, offering collectors and fans a direct connection to the screen. Such items are increasingly sought after by those who appreciate the detailed production design of the saga.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Padawan Braid Prop Details

The artifact in question is a seventeen-inch long braid worn by the character during his time as a Padawan. This specific piece of costume design signifies that Obi-Wan Kenobi was under the tutelage of a Jedi Master, specifically Qui-Gon Jinn. The braid is presented in decent overall condition, though it features adhesive residue from when it was attached to actor Ewan McGregor's head during filming. This residue is considered an added bonus by some collectors, as it may contain traces of the actor's real hair, adding a layer of authenticity to the item.

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Historical Significance of the Prop

The braid represents the origins of one of the most important characters in the Star Wars universe. Its presence marks the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead to critical victories against the Separatists during the Clone Wars. The item serves as a visual reminder of Kenobi's growth from a bright-eyed apprentice to a seasoned master. It underscores the narrative arc that defines his character and his crucial role in the broader galactic conflict.

Kenobi's Legendary Combat Record

Obi-Wan Kenobi is widely regarded by fans as the best Jedi Master of all time due to his extensive combat record. He successfully defeated Darth Maul after watching Maul slay his own master. He also forced General Grievous to flee in fear during their encounter. Furthermore, he defeated Anakin Skywalker, later known as Darth Vader, on two separate occasions. In their third canonical duel, Kenobi allowed the Sith Lord to strike him down, a strategic choice that preserved his legacy.

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Impact on Galactic History and Destiny

The existence and actions of Obi-Wan Kenobi were pivotal in preventing Palpatine's plans for a Galactic Empire from coming to fruition sooner. Without his intervention, the Sith Lord's rise would have been significantly accelerated. Kenobi was instrumental in steering Luke Skywalker toward his destiny decades later. His actions ensured that the Jedi legacy could continue through the next generation, altering the course of galactic history.

Challenges and Opportunities for Collectors

Displaying this rare collectible presents unique challenges for enthusiasts who wish to showcase it properly. Unlike items such as Darth Vader's lightsaber, which can be mounted on a standard display stand or shelf, the braid requires a custom case. This custom display must present the braid in a neatly laid-out manner to preserve its appearance. Despite the logistical effort required for display, the item remains an amazing collectible connected to arguably the greatest Jedi that has ever lived.