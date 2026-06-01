Obi-Wan Kenobi Resurges on Disney+ Streaming Charts Amid Star Wars Nostalgia Wave

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the 2022 Disney+ series set between Star Wars prequels and original trilogy, has climbed back into the platform's Top 10 TV Shows in the United States, ranking at #10 behind Zootopia+. The resurgence coincides with a broader trend of Star Wars titles gaining streaming traction following the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Other series like Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett also featured in the rankings.

Star Wars continues its dominance in the streaming sphere, driven by the enduring popularity of The Mandalorian and Grogu. This renewed interest has propelled numerous franchise titles back onto Disney+ 's charts, with some serving as preludes to upcoming releases while others simply capitalize on nostalgic momentum.

Among these, the series Obi-Wan Kenobi has distinguished itself by climbing the ranks despite its placement outside The Mandalorian's narrative timeline. Since Disney+ launched, it has become the ideal platform to expand the Star Wars saga beyond the Skywalker Saga, delivering stories set in the galaxy far, far away that fill gaps between the nine episodic films. One such series, released in 2022, occupies the period between the prequel and original trilogies.

Though initially divisive among fans, the show has recently experienced a notable streaming comeback. Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master, unfolds a decade after Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. The plot follows Obi-Wan on a mission to rescue a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) while he grapples with the trauma of losing Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) to the dark side.

This emotional depth, combined with McGregor's return and the reintroduction of Darth Vader, has resonated with audiences anew. According to recent data, Obi-Wan Kenobi now holds the #10 spot on Disney+'s Top 10 TV shows in the United States, trailing only Zootopia+. The list also includes other Star Wars entries such as Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett, underscoring the franchise's sustained streaming power.

This resurgence highlights how legacy content can find renewed life on streaming platforms, especially when tied to a beloved franchise with an active fanbase. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of Disney+ in curating and promoting its extensive Star Wars library, keeping the universe vibrant between major releases. As the franchise continues to grow with new films and series, such comebacks remind us that even older stories retain their allure, often benefiting from the hype generated by newer installments





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