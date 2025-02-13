Obesity Drugs Show Promise in Reducing Alcohol Cravings

A small study found that semaglutide, a medication used to treat obesity, may also help people drink less. While more research is needed, the findings are promising and suggest a potential new avenue for treating alcohol use disorder.

Medications that have revolutionized the treatment of obesity may also offer a promising avenue for reducing alcohol consumption, according to groundbreaking government-funded research. A pilot study involving 48 adults over a period of two months revealed encouraging results, suggesting that these drugs could significantly diminish cravings for alcohol.

While the study's scope was limited and further research is crucial to confirm its findings and assess long-term safety, it adds to a growing body of evidence from animal studies and anecdotal reports indicating the potential of medications like Ozempic and Wegovy to manage not only food cravings but also those for tobacco and alcohol.Experts are now exploring the use of these drugs in treating a range of addictive behaviors, including smoking, opioid addiction, and cocaine use. Dr. Klara Klein, a co-author of the study and a physician specializing in diabetes and obesity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, emphasized the significance of these preliminary findings. She stated, 'This is such promising data. And we need more of it.' She further noted that patients often report a substantial reduction in their desire to drink, if not its complete elimination, after starting these medications.The drugs, classified as GLP-1 receptor agonists, function by mimicking hormones naturally produced in the gut and brain to regulate appetite and feelings of fullness. The study focused on semaglutide, the active ingredient in both Ozempic and Wegovy. The research, published in the prestigious journal JAMA Psychiatry and funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, offers valuable insights into the potential therapeutic applications of these medications for alcohol use disorder. While three medications are currently approved for treating alcohol use disorder, lead author Christian Hendershot, an addiction researcher at USC, advises individuals to consult with their doctor regarding existing treatment options until larger-scale studies can validate these findings. The study participants, who exhibited symptoms of alcohol use disorder but were not actively seeking treatment, underwent a controlled laboratory setting where they could consume their preferred alcoholic beverage in a supervised environment. Researchers randomly assigned half the participants to receive weekly injections of semaglutide, while the other half received placebo injections. Participants meticulously tracked their drinking habits and alcohol cravings throughout the nine-week intervention period, culminating in a repeat laboratory visit with their preferred alcohol at the study's conclusion. The results revealed that nearly 40% of participants in the semaglutide group reported no heavy drinking days compared to 20% in the placebo group. Furthermore, the semaglutide group consumed approximately half the amount of alcohol on average during the final laboratory test. Notably, all participants in the study were overweight, raising questions about the safety and efficacy of these drugs for individuals with a healthy weight. Dr. Klein acknowledged this uncertainty, stressing the need for further research to determine the appropriate usage and potential risks for individuals of different weight categories.Adding to the growing body of evidence supporting the multi-faceted benefits of GLP-1 drugs, Dr. Luba Yammine of UTHealth Houston, who is leading separate research on these medications for smoking cessation, observed that smokers in the study who received semaglutide also experienced a reduction in cigarette consumption. While these findings are promising, Dr. Yammine emphasized the need for more comprehensive data to solidify these conclusions. Dr. Lorenzo Leggio, an NIH researcher leading a 20-week trial of semaglutide for alcohol use disorder in Baltimore, acknowledged the significance of the study but stressed the necessity of larger randomized clinical trials to confirm these initial observations and establish a more definitive understanding of the long-term effects and safety profiles of these medications for treating alcohol use disorder.





