Obesity crisis in the UK shows signs of slowing down, thanks to weight loss jabs: Imperial College London study

A global analysis of health data from 200 countries and territories conducted by researchers at Imperial College London revealed a slowdown in the obesity crisis, both among school-aged children and adults. This trend is attributed to people's increased awareness of health and the implementation of public health measures targeting sugary food and drink consumption and exercise.

Britain is starting to 'turn the tide' on obesity with weight loss jabs set to put decades of growth into reverse, experts say. A global analysis found the obesity crisis is slowing down or tapering off and could already be retreating in some countries.

Researchers, led by a team at Imperial College London, found the slowdown in high-income nations first occurred in school-aged children, followed by adults. When it comes to the UK, experts found the plateau for girls occurred around the year 2000, with the same happening in boys slightly later, but before 2005. For women and men, obesity rates are still rising but are slowing down, they added.

The trend is thought to be due to people becoming more health conscious combined with a raft of public health measures aimed at reducing intake of sugary food and drink and boosting exercise





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Obesity Weight Loss Jabs High-Income Nations Public Health Measures Imperial College London Global Analysis Fat-Jabs Fat Loss Injections Acipimox Mounjaro Weighvo Weighvo Wegovy Statins Weill Cornell Medicine

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