Obama Presidential Center Unveils Official Portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama

The Obama Presidential Center has unveiled the first official portrait of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The artwork was painted by Njideka Akunyili Crosby and will be on display in the museum's Hope and Change lobby, which is open and free to the public.

The Obama Presidential Center unveiled the first official portrait of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama . The artwork was painted by Njideka Akunyili Crosby and will be on display in the museum's Hope and Change lobby, which is open and free to the public.

The portrait is based on an original photograph taken by Akunyili Crosby, but in, around and behind the image are archived moments, historical touches, symbolic elements and more. The artwork memorializes the Obamas' journey to the White House while honoring their legacy for generations to come.

Features like an image of Michelle Obama's childhood home, the Martin Luther King Jr. bust displayed in the Oval Office during the Obama Administration, the cover of the Stevie Wonder album the Obamas danced to at their wedding and more highlight the striking image. The Obama Center's grand opening ceremony is set for Thursday, with the museum officially opening to the public Friday.

The portrait is a significant addition to the museum, showcasing the Obamas' journey and legacy in a unique and meaningful way. The artwork is a testament to the Obamas' commitment to public service and their impact on American history. The portrait will be on display in the Hope and Change lobby, where visitors can view it for free. The Obama Presidential Center is a significant addition to the city of Chicago, providing a space for learning, reflection, and inspiration.

The center will serve as a hub for civic engagement, education, and community development, and the portrait will be a central part of this effort. The artwork is a celebration of the Obamas' journey and legacy, and it will continue to inspire and educate visitors for years to come. The portrait is a significant addition to the museum, showcasing the Obamas' journey and legacy in a unique and meaningful way.

The artwork is a testament to the Obamas' commitment to public service and their impact on American history. The portrait will be on display in the Hope and Change lobby, where visitors can view it for free. The Obama Presidential Center is a significant addition to the city of Chicago, providing a space for learning, reflection, and inspiration.

The center will serve as a hub for civic engagement, education, and community development, and the portrait will be a central part of this effort. The artwork is a celebration of the Obamas' journey and legacy, and it will continue to inspire and educate visitors for years to come. The portrait is a significant addition to the museum, showcasing the Obamas' journey and legacy in a unique and meaningful way.

The artwork is a testament to the Obamas' commitment to public service and their impact on American history. The portrait will be on display in the Hope and Change lobby, where visitors can view it for free. The Obama Presidential Center is a significant addition to the city of Chicago, providing a space for learning, reflection, and inspiration.

The center will serve as a hub for civic engagement, education, and community development, and the portrait will be a central part of this effort. The artwork is a celebration of the Obamas' journey and legacy, and it will continue to inspire and educate visitors for years to come





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