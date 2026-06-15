Obama Presidential Center unveils first official painted portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama

The first official painted portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama was unveiled Monday ahead of the Obama Presidential Center's opening this week.

The painting by artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby is on display in the Obama Presidential Center Museum's Hope and Change Lobby. The Obama Foundation has unveiled the first official painted portrait of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama , a new centerpiece of the Obama Presidential Center Museum ahead of its grand opening celebrations this week.

The portrait will be on display in the museum's Hope and Change Lobby, a public space that does not require a ticket to enter. Based on an original photograph taken by Akunyili Crosby, the painting blends personal and historical imagery to tell the story of the Obamas' journey to the White House and their legacy. The work includes references to Michelle Obama's childhood home in Chicago, the Resolute Desk, family keepsakes, books, music and artifacts from the Obama presidency.

We got a first look inside the Obama Presidential Center before its June 19 opening. Here's what visitors can expect. The unveiling comes ahead of the Obama Presidential Center's opening celebrations, which begin Thursday and continue through Sunday, with the museum opening to the public on Friday.





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