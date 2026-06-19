Obama Presidential Center Opens in Chicago with Grand Celebration

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama officially opened the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 19, 2026. The sprawling campus features a museum, library branch, athletic facilities, and more. The Obamas personally greeted the first visitors and delivered speeches to an audience including former presidents, celebrities, and politicians. Tickets are sold out through November.

On June 19, 2026, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama officially opened the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago 's South Side. The center, a sprawling campus, features a towering museum dedicated to the political and personal legacy of the nation's first Black president and first lady.

The museum's design is symbolic, with a tower meant to depict four hands coming together in solidarity, and it is wrapped with 5-foot-tall concrete capital letters featuring an excerpt (the text cuts off). Adjacent to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in the lakefront park, the campus also includes a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a playground, an athletic center, basketball courts, and a picnic area.

The opening day included a ceremony where the Obamas gave rousing speeches to an audience of three former presidents, former first ladies, politicians, A-list celebrities, musicians, and athletes. Thousands more joined via livestream from a nearby park. For the first 100 visitors, the Obamas personally greeted them in the library branch where former First Lady Michelle Obama interjected during a reading of "Where the Wild Things Are" by LeVar Burton.

The backdrop for the greeting was a 38-foot-tall painting depicting a map of Chicago, inspired by Carl Sandburg's poem. Tickets for the general public are sold out through the end of November. The center is located near where the Obamas lived and where Barack Obama began his political career, and it is not far from the University of Chicago. The library branch inside the center served as a venue for readings, highlighting the educational mission of the campus.

The Obamas' surprise appearance and interaction with the children and early visitors set an enthusiastic tone for the public opening. After greeting the first group, the Obamas exited, and the museum opened to the rest of the scheduled visitors. The event marked the culmination of years of planning and construction for the institution that aims to preserve and interpret the Obama legacy while serving as a community resource on Chicago's South Side





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