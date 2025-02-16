Obama Library Project Plagued by Lawsuit Alleges Racial Discrimination and DEI Violations

The construction of Barack Obama's library and museum in Chicago, initially hailed for its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), is now facing serious allegations of racial discrimination and a breach of those very principles. A $40.75-million lawsuit filed by a minority contractor paints a disturbing picture of workplace bias and project mismanagement.

The construction of former President Barack Obama 's highly anticipated library and museum in Chicago commenced with ambitious plans for diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ). However, the project has since been marred by significant cost overruns, delays, and a $40.75-million racially charged lawsuit filed by a minority contractor. From the inception, the endeavor emphasized DEI as a cornerstone of enshrining Obama's legacy at the 19.3-acre site.

While initial costs were projected at $350 million, they have surged to $830 million in 2021, according to previous annual reports. Publicly available figures for updated projected costs remain unavailable. The project aimed to establish 'ambitious goals' for specific construction diversity quotas, with contracts allocated to 'diverse suppliers.' A mandatory 35% of these contracts were required to be awarded to minority-based enterprises (MBEs). 'With these aggressive goals, the foundation is hoping to set a new precedent for diversity and inclusion in major construction projects in Chicago and beyond,' the Obama Foundation stated in a 2017 press release. The significance of DEI was repeatedly highlighted in an explosive lawsuit filed last month by Robert McGee, the Black co-owner of II in One Construction. This minority-owned business subcontracted provided concrete and rebar services for the center. It remains unclear what role DEI quotas played in II in One's selection as a subcontractor. II in One was one of three firms comprising a joint venture known as Concrete Collective. The other firms included Trice Construction Company, another minority firm, and W.E. O’Neil. Together, they formed a 51% minority-led joint-venture team. McGee alleges that he and his firm were subjected to racial discrimination by Thornton Tomasetti, a New York-based company overseeing structural engineering and design services. In the lawsuit, McGee asserts that Thornton Tomasetti altered standards and imposed new rules concerning rebar spacing and tolerance requirements that deviated from American Concrete Institute standards. The suit claims these changes resulted in his firm incurring massive overruns exceeding $40 million, pushing it to the brink of bankruptcy. McGee's lawsuit stems from a memorandum Thornton Tomasetti wrote to the project's leading construction partners approximately a year ago, stating that II in One—and the contracting firm it collaborated with on the project—were responsible for numerous challenges during construction. The memorandum included images of cracked slabs and exposed rebar to support its claims. Thornton Tomasetti stated it dedicated hundreds of hours to reviewing, analyzing, re-designing, and responding to corrective work, contending that subcontractors caused 'a multitude of problems in the field.' 'The construction issues were all unequivocally driven by the underperformance and inexperience of the concrete subcontractor,' the memorandum states. Thornton Tomasetti attributed the concrete issues solely to the subcontractors and asserted, 'We cannot stand by while contractors attempt to blame their own shortcomings on the design team.' The memo further argued that Thornton Tomasetti and an architectural firm 'bent over backwards to assist what everyone knows was a questionably qualified subcontractor team in areas where a more qualified subcontractor would not have required it.' This memorandum served as the basis of McGee's lawsuit last month, as he alleges it contained 'baseless criticisms and defamatory and discriminatory accusations.'





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barack Obama Library Museum Chicago DEI Diversity Equity Inclusion Lawsuit Racial Discrimination Construction Thornton Tomasetti II In One Construction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Obama library, begun with lofty DEI goals, now plagued by $40M racially charged suit, ballooning costsConstruction of former President Obama's long-awaited library and museum in Chicago began with ambitious plans for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) but is now plagued by huge cost overruns, delays and a $40 million racially charged lawsuit filed by a minority contractor.

Read more »

Obama’s Presidential Library Stalled by New Discrimination LawsuitA lawsuit, alleging a “shocking and disheartening turn of events,” is putting the project in jeopardy.

Read more »

Barack Obama Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Michelle Obama Amidst Inauguration AbsenceBarack Obama celebrated Michelle Obama's 61st birthday with a heartfelt message, highlighting her warmth, wisdom, and grace. This comes just days after the announcement that Michelle Obama would not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The former first lady, who has chosen to extend her holiday in Hawaii, wished her husband a happy birthday in response.

Read more »

Barack Obama Attends Trump's Inauguration Alone, Michelle Obama Skips EventFormer President Barack Obama attended President-elect Trump's inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, but without former First Lady Michelle Obama. Michelle Obama's absence was not surprising, as the couple had previously announced that while Obama would be present, his wife would not. This marks the second time Michelle Obama has skipped a major public event involving a former president, having also missed Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month.

Read more »

Donald Trump Blames Obama, Biden, DEI for DC Plane CrashIt was Trump's first press conference after a plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter.

Read more »

Trump Blames Biden, Obama, and DEI for Helicopter CrashFollowing a deadly midair collision between an American Eagle flight and an Army helicopter, Donald Trump used his White House platform to blame Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Pete Buttigieg, the FAA, unnamed pilots, and DEI programs. Trump made these accusations without evidence and while investigations were ongoing, drawing criticism for his crass and partisan response to the tragedy.

Read more »