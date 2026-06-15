Former President Barack Obama said he does’t think President Donald Trump’s deal with Iran will be different from any deals in the past.

by CHARLOTTE HAZARD | The National News DeskFormer President Barak Obama speaks during a question and answer with Sophie Brochu at the convention center in Montreal, Quebec, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS“It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different, or in a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place, and had worked for a long stretch of time before we, the United States, pulled out of it,” Obama said during an interview with ABC News that is set to air Wednesday,This comes after he announced an agreement that will stop the war between Iran and the U.S. Obama’s statement contradicts Trump’s statement over the weekend where he said his agreement with Iran is “the exact opposite” from the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated by the Obama administration.

“So, I’m hopeful that bombing stops and ordinary people are no longer suffering as a consequence of the war,” he said.. “Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines.

Let the oil flow! ”A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man. Seattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge.

A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.





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