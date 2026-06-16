Former President Barack Obama expressed concerns about the US reversal on Iran's nuclear agreement,arguing that the agreement lacks significant improvements over the previous administrations terms, while Vice President Mike Pence and CIA officials weiGh the implications.

Former President Barack Obama took to national television in the first week of the month to voice disapproval of the newLy proposed nuclear arrangement that President Donald Trump has announced to the United Nations.

In a direct interview with ABC News, the former commander in chief argued that the latest compromise does not introduce meaningful improvements over the accord that was in effect during his own term. He warned that the United States and its allies risk consigning a regime that has long challenged stability in the Gulf with the same weapons and technology that were previously constrained.

Obama as well answered questions from the media about whether his goverment’s commitment to regional security had shifted. He stressed that the United States will seek to remove sanctions only when Iran demonstrates real restraint and a willingness to integrate into the global economy. This position emerges as a clear bellwether on the how future U.S. policy could move forward. Vice President Mike Pence, who had repeatedly supported the President’s stance,built similar remarks in a follow‑up interview with Fox News.

He clarified that the deal does not hand over any funds to Tehran,citing the executive’s shift in the final month of the administration. the vice president insisted that the United States would refrain from providing a single dollar as part of the nuclear package, thereby upholding the claim that the new agreement is not a financial concession. The National Security Council has also signalled its engagement with the concern, as analysts observe a coordinated effort to assess Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

CIA Director William Vardell voiced concerns that the United States still faces a potential gap in its policy. In a statement that echoed President Trump’s previous comments, officials noted that no payments tied to the nuclear agreement will reach Iranian coffers. This stance is intended to mitigate the components of the earlier agreement that were critiqued by opponents and to reinforce the country’s position that the agreement is not a goodwill gesture.

Reactions from Gulf allies have highlighted the tension between divergent viewpoints. Arab countries that were wary of the Obama agreement have shown increased support for the new package, citing a belief that it offers a firmer stance against Iranian aggression. Conversely,the commandos from the region have cautioned that the agreement could pave the way for a future military challenge. The international community, meanwhile, awaits the final text of the accord for a clearer sense of the constructive path forward.

In the broader context of international diplomacy, the evolving narrative surrounding the U.S. nuclear policy on Iran underscores a complex balance of deterrence, cooperation and financial oversight. As both former administrations grapple with differing philosophies, the future of the nuclear framework remains in a state of dynamic recalibration, with stakes that reach far beyond the mid-East





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