A federal judge in Washington, D.C., paved the way to unseal the criminal search warrant and related documents against Rep. Ilhan Omar.

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Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. , the threat of migrant caravans and more. A federal judge in Washington, D.C. who has often ruled against the Trump administration dealt a blow to the Justice Department Tuesday, paving the way to unseal the criminal search warrant and related documents against Rep. Ilhan Omar. in 2011, asked the DOJ's attorneys to submit proposed redactions to the documents to the court by Friday, and said he plans to unseal some materials Monday.

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Any parts of the warrant or related materials that are not submitted with redactions on Friday will be released, he said. While criminal warrants aren't typically unsealed until after charges are filed, 15 media organizations and watchdog group Judicial Watch sued to obtain the warrant. They have argued that releasing the contents of the warrant is in the public interest.

'RADICAL LEFT LUNATIC' JUDGE TRUMP WANTED IMPEACHED TAKES UP ILHAN OMAR WARRANT FIGHT The plaintiffs argued specifically that it should be made public which statutes federal investigators think Omar may have broken. Boasberg signaled that he would not release the warrant application, which is a sworn statement submitted to a judge explaining facts and evidence that establish probable cause for issuing a warrant.

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Omar is facing a probe related to whether she or her father fraudulently filled out immigration paperwork in order for her to obtain citizenship. The Somali-born congresswoman said last week that she wasn't privy to what exactly the DOJ is investigating. , Omar's personal cellphone, computer and passport were seized. Her DNA has also been obtained, and her sister, Sahra Noor, was questioned by investigators the week of the raid.

Homeland Security Investigations police search the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. , on Oct. 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. According to reports, the search is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.for the congresswoman’s home from being unsealed, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia referred to Omar as"Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar…" and sources later told Fox News Digital that Ilhan Omar is not the congresswoman's"real name.

"ILHAN OMAR APPEARS CLUELESS ON BASIS FOR FEDERAL PROBES: ‘YOU PROBABLY HAVE MORE DETAILS ON THAT’ Omar has not been charged with a crime and has repeatedly and categorically denied any wrongdoing. She has characterized the investigation as politically motivated, saying President Donald Trump is targeting her.into Omar's marriage with Nur Said Elmi in 2016 — suggesting the nonpartisan nature of some of the inquiries into the Minnesota lawmaker. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. , speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Obama's FBI and Department of Homeland Security began the probe in the summer of 2016, and that officials"found some evidence that was fraudulent.

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" The Times reported that the investigation concluded when officials decided the potential felony crime was past the statute of limitations. That probe, an official told Fox News Digital, remained open until 2021, when it was closed under the Biden administration.