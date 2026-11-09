Oasis won't be attending their own Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. The news comes after it was recently revealed that Noel will be performing solo in London that night as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival.the coveted honor of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the induction ceremony held on Saturday , but don’t expect the Mancunian brothers to attend.

, Noel Gallagher will instead spend the night performing two solo sets at the EFG London Jazz Festival as part of Goldie’s special orchestral shows at the Royal Festival Hall, called ‘Dare To Dream,’ so at least one of the Gallaghers was known to not be present at their own ceremony. Goldie revealed the news of Noel’s participation in a video shared on Instagram on November 3, marking the first time Noel will take the stage on his own since Oasis’ reunion.

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While being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a huge deal to many artists, Liam made his disdain for Oasis’s inclusion known in a 2024 interview with. When asked how he felt about being nominated alongside Mariah Carey, he didn’t hold back.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and fuck off,” he said at the time. “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock’n’roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks.

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”on X that ever since he was “a little kid and singing in the shower” he had dreamed of one day being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. When a fan called him out, asking “what happened to not wanting to be in it,” Liam replied, “Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it.

” While Liam didn’t slag off the ceremony anymore, it looks like he didn’t listen to his mummy’s advice about showing up.