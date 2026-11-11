Oasis Skip Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles

Oasis guitarist Liam and Noel Gallagher will not attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on November 14. The brothers cited distance and holiday obligations as reasons for their absence. The band also faces mixed reactions from fans and other inductees.

Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher announced that they will not attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The decision follows remarks from Liam that the event was "too far" and that he was busy with Christmas preparations, including "stack[ing] the dishwasher". The band's absence has sparked discussion among fans and fellow inductees.

Why Oasis are Skipping the Hall of Fame

In a tweet response to a Rolling Stone post claiming Oasis would not be present, Liam Gallagher wrote that the ceremony was too distant and that he had other priorities over the holiday season. He described his reluctance as stemming from a general dislike of award ceremonies, saying they gave him "weird vibes". The announcement follows Gallagher's earlier criticism in 2024, when he dismissed the idea of joining the Hall of Fame as "like putting [him] in the rap hall of fame" and declared he had "done more for rock and roll than half of them clowns".

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Noel Gallagher, meanwhile, is scheduled to perform his first solo show since the band's reformation at the EFG London Jazz Festival, held at London's Royal Festival Hall. The timing of the solo concert made it difficult for him to travel to Los Angeles on the same day as the ceremony.

Reaction from Fans and Fellow Inductees

Some supporters urged the brothers to attend, arguing that Oasis's presence would enliven the event. Other artists, such as Iron Maiden, Sade, and Wu‑Tang Clan, have either declined or confirmed they will be absent for scheduling conflicts or personal reasons.

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In a separate X post, Liam acknowledged his past criticisms and hinted that personal encouragement from his mother may have influenced his decision. He announced that he and Noel would wear "box of chocolates and flowers" and offer apologies to organisers during the ceremony, describing their attitude as "sooooo proud and humble."

What Comes Next for Oasis and the Hall of Fame

Oasis will still be honoured as one of seven British entries, alongside Sade, Billy Idol, and the joint nomination of Joy Division/New Order. The ceremony will proceed without the band, with fans hoping for a more inclusive celebration of Brit rock icons in the future.