Oasis Reunion Stars Skip 2025 Rock Hall Ceremony Amid Mystery

Liam and Noel Gallagher decline attendance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles. Details emerge on New Order and Phil Collins possibilities for the ceremony.

The 2025 induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles faces an unusual absence of major performers as Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher confirm they will not attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event. The brothers remain in England despite the historic honor for their band Oasis, leaving organizers to manage a guest list with fewer musical acts than in recent years. Billy Idol and Wu-Tang Clan may stand as the sole performers in the Performer category who commit to playing live music during the broadcast.

Oasis Brothers Decline Los Angeles Appearance

Noel Gallagher is currently scheduled to perform at Goldie's EFG Jazz Festival at London's Royal Festival Hall, a commitment that keeps him far from the California event. Liam Gallagher expressed strong disapproval of the ceremony's current cultural climate in a statement to The Guardian, describing attendees as boring and overly sensitive. He explicitly stated he would rather stay home and stack the dishwasher than travel to Los Angeles, citing the distance and his dissatisfaction with the event's direction as primary reasons for his refusal to attend.

Also read Oasis Skip Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles

New Order Reunion Hinges on Peter Hook Status

Longtime fans have hoped New Order would reunite for the induction, similar to Talking Heads, but Gillian Gilbert confirmed Bernard Sumner will not participate in South American dates leaving Peter Hook as the sole founding member available. Sumner has not commented publicly about the Hall of Fame ceremony, making a reconciliation unlikely given the previous eight-year legal battle that cost Hooky six years of wages. Questions remain regarding whether Peter Hook will accept the award alone, perform with his band The Light, or allow another artist to cover iconic tracks like Love Will Tear Us Apart and Blue Monday.

Phil Collins Comeback Rumors Gain Traction

Phil Collins previously told host Charlotte Gallagher that he declined participation because he felt he needed to be match-fit and had not been singing recently, fearing his voice would be compromised. However, the drummer has recently suggested that a full comeback tour is financially impractical but theoretically possible, stating he never says exactly never to returning to the stage. This openness raises the remote possibility that Collins could be secretly rehearsing for a live performance at the induction, potentially marking his return to public concerts after years of absence.

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Ceremony Organization Faces Unique Challenges

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has shrouded this year's event in mystery by failing to announce presenters or guest performers in advance, a departure from standard practice. The absence of Oasis past members Tony McCarroll, Paul McGuigan, and Alan White removes any chance of the full band performing Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova. Organizers must now rely on guest artists to fill the musical gaps, creating a situation where the ceremony lacks the collaborative spirit seen when Dire Straits was inducted in 2018.

Impact on 2025 Hall of Fame Recognition

The refusal of top-tier artists to perform or attend highlights a growing disconnect between the institution and its most celebrated inductees. With Liam and Noel Gallagher prioritizing domestic engagements over international accolades, the emotional weight of the evening shifts entirely to the remaining attendees. The ceremony will proceed without the headline-grabbing performances that typically define the night, leaving audiences to wonder if the Hall of Fame will reinvent its format for future inductions or continue to face resistance from legacy acts.