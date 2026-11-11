Oasis Members Skip 2026 Rock Hall Induction

Noel and Liam Gallagher will not attend the 2026 Rock Hall ceremony, citing tour conflicts and personal reasons, raising questions about the event's attendance.

Noel and Liam Gallagher announced they will not attend the 2026 Rock Hall ceremony in Los Angeles, a decision that has raised concerns about the event's attendance. The decision comes after the single‑track reunion tour and a busy schedule in Australia left the duo unable to join the induction ceremony at the Peacock Theatre.

Oasis Legends Miss the Hall Ceremony

The Gallagher brothers confirmed that they will not be present at the Rock Hall induction on Saturday, November 18, after meeting with spokespersons for the Hall. Liam's recent X post indicated that his absence is a personal choice, while Noel has scheduled his first solo performance in London on the same day.

Also read Oasis won't be attending their own Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Scheduling Conflicts Keep the Band Away

Both artists cited scheduling conflicts as the main reason for their non‑attendance. Noel has booked a solo gig for Saturday, 6:30 pm in London, according to his tour schedule. Liam also noted in a follow‑up tweet that the band will be on tour in Australia with the Run For Your Lives world tour, which starts on November 11 at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Rivalries and Historical Precedents Shape the Narrative

The Gallagher brothers have historically dealt with interpersonal tensions and have not attended past Rock Hall inductions or other honorary events. The Hall of Fame has seen many other high‑profile artists skip shows, including Paul McCartney in 1988 for disputes, and other legends who declined for similar reasons.

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Implications for the 2026 Induction Ceremonies

The 2026 Rock Hall event will still feature a two‑hour prime‑time broadcast on ABC on December 8, followed by streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. While the Hall has not yet confirmed the full list of presenters, the absence of the Gallagher brothers may affect attendee numbers and public reception of the ceremony.

Future Induction Opportunities for the Band

Band member Mick McConnell indicated that the duo may be represented by proxies at the ceremony, though no official statement has been made. The Hall of Fame often allows sponsors or associates to accept the award on behalf of artists who cannot attend, preserving the recognition of the band's legacy.