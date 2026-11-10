Oasis Skip Rock Hall Ceremony as Liam Gallagher Cites Distance and Declines Travel for November 14 Induction

Noel and Liam Gallagher will not attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on November 14, despite their nomination alongside other music legends.

Liam Gallagher has officially confirmed that Oasis will not attend their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 14, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The Brit Pop icons, inducted alongside Billy Idol, Joy Division, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, and Sade, have chosen to remain in the United Kingdom rather than travel across the Atlantic for the honor.

The decision aligns with the brothers' long-stated indifference toward the accolade, a stance that has remained consistent since their first nomination for induction in 2024. While they have shown varying degrees of public commentary over the last two years, their final confirmation to skip the event highlights an enduring reluctance to participate in the ceremony despite the prestige associated with the award.

Also read Billy Idol and Steven Stevens Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Liam Gallagher explicitly confirmed his absence on the social media platform X on Tuesday morning, November 10. In his post, he stated that the distance to Los Angeles is too great for a single-night appearance, echoing reports from Rolling Stone that the band would not be present. This public message came shortly after those reports emerged, effectively closing the door on any speculation that the brothers might make a surprise appearance.

While the band is not scheduled for any group performances until their Live '27 tour begins next May, Noel Gallagher has already returned to the public eye for solo engagements. He booked his first solo appearance since Oasis's successful 2025 reunion tour, responding to a specific request for that event. This solo activity indicates that while the brothers are active in their careers, they are prioritizing other commitments over the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

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The Gallagher brothers' relationship with the Rock Hall has been contentious since the beginning. When Oasis was first placed on the nominee short list in 2024, Liam Gallagher reacted with characteristic bluntness, tweeting that the institution is filled with individuals he holds in low regard. He later clarified his position to fans, suggesting that while the band deserves recognition, their participation in the event is not a priority.

This sentiment persisted through their second nomination the following year. Liam used social media to brush off the idea of attending, maintaining a tough exterior regarding the organization. Although his tone shifted slightly in April when he acknowledged the honor and thanked voters for their support, his comments often retained a mix of sarcasm and reluctant acceptance. He referenced advice from a family member to behave and attend, but ultimately the invitation to fly out was declined.

Despite the frontmen's absence, Oasis will still be formally inducted into the hall of fame. The induction includes original bandmates Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, Andy Bell, Alan White, and Tony McCarroll, as well as Gem Archer. It remains unclear at this time whether these other members plan to travel to Los Angeles for the event, which is scheduled to air on ABC and Disney+ in December.

Skipping the ceremony is not a unique occurrence for major musical acts. A long list of legends has previously declined to attend their own induction or the associated celebrations. Notable examples include Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney during the Beatles' 1988 induction, Tina Turner, Jerry Garcia, the Sex Pistols, Van Halen, Axl Rose, and Mark Knopfler. These precedents suggest that the Gallagher brothers' decision, while notable, fits within a broader tradition of artists prioritizing personal comfort or principle over ceremonial obligations.

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The absence of the lead singers may impact the public perception of the induction night, but it does not diminish the historical significance of the honor. Oasis's influence on the Brit Pop movement and global rock music is well-documented, as evidenced by their continued popularity and recent tour success. The ceremony will proceed as planned, recognizing their contributions to music culture regardless of the brothers' physical presence.

As the November 14 event approaches, attention will likely shift to the performances and tributes that will take place at the Peacock Theatre. The induction of a band with such a polarizing legacy ensures that the event will generate significant discussion among fans and critics alike. The brothers' refusal to attend serves as a final statement on their terms of engagement with the music industry's formal institutions.