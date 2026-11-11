Oasis Inducted Into Rock Hall Of Fame Despite Liam Gallagher's Past Criticism

Oasis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 14. Liam Gallagher initially mocked the honor but reversed his stance after a family intervention.

British rock icons Oasis have been officially selected for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with the ceremony scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14. The announcement places the Britpop legends alongside other major musical acts, marking a significant milestone in their career despite previous public dismissals from lead singer Liam Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher Reverses Stance On Ceremony Attendance

Liam Gallagher initially expressed strong disdain for the upcoming event, claiming the award show was too far away and boring for him to attend while he prepared for Christmas. He told fans that he would rather stay home and stack the dishwasher than travel for the night, citing personal commitments and a general dislike for the formal atmosphere of such gatherings. However, this position shifted dramatically after a conversation with his mother, who advised him to behave and accept the honor gracefully. Following this familial intervention, Gallagher stated that both he and his brother Noel would attend the induction, describing themselves as proud and humble recipients of the recognition.

Also read Billy Idol and Steven Stevens Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Family Intervention Changes Public Narrative

The turnaround in Gallagher's attitude occurred after he spoke with his mother following the news breaking earlier in the year. She suggested that his initial reaction might have been hasty and urged him to stop being difficult and go to the awards show. Gallagher acknowledged this advice on social media, admitting that he might have been wrong to ridicule the institution previously. He even joked about bringing chocolates and flowers to apologize to the organizers for his past ignorance, signaling a complete change in tone from his earlier harsh criticisms of the music body.

Noel Gallagher Conflicts With London Jazz Festival

While Liam Gallagher has agreed to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles, Noel Gallagher faces scheduling conflicts that may prevent his physical presence at the event. The guitarist is currently busy performing his first solo show since the band reformed at the EFG London Jazz Festival held at London's Royal Festival Hall. This commitment overlaps with the date of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, creating a logistical challenge for the brothers. Despite these potential attendance issues for Noel, Liam has publicly affirmed that they are both going, emphasizing their shared pride in the achievement.

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Broader Context Of Induction And Other Artists

Oasis joins a diverse group of artists being honored at the November 14 ceremony, including Sade, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, and a joint nomination for Joy Division and New Order. Some of these inductees also face attendance hurdles; Iron Maiden declined the invitation due to touring commitments in Australia, while Sade announced she could not attend in person but emphasized that her absence did not diminish the significance of the recognition. The inclusion of Oasis highlights the enduring impact of Britpop on global music culture, validating their status among peers who have shaped various genres over decades.

Historical Criticism Versus Current Acceptance

Gallagher's current acceptance stands in stark contrast to his comments from 2024, where he dismissed the idea of joining the Hall of Fame by comparing it to putting him in a rap hall of fame. He previously called the board mentally disturbed and claimed he had done more for rock and roll than half the people on it. This year, however, he thanked voters for the honor, recalling childhood dreams of singing in the shower and believing anything is possible if one has a dream. The shift underscores how personal relationships and professional milestones can reshape public personas in the music industry.