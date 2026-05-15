Oasis Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher Enter Sunday Times Rich List with £375 Million Wealth Amid Reunion Tour Success

Noel and Liam Gallagher have secured a position on the Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated joint wealth of £375 million, primarily due to their 41-date Oasis reunion tour in 2024. The tour's success, alongside a new Disney-produced documentary, highlights their enduring cultural influence and financial prowess in the music industry.

Noel and Liam Gallagher have made their debut appearance on the Sunday Times Rich List , marking a significant milestone with an estimated joint wealth of £375 million.

This financial feat is largely attributed to their immensely successful 41-date Oasis reunion tour, which concluded at the end of last year. The brothers reportedly earned at least £50 million each during the tour, which spanned 41 shows across Europe from July to November.

This unprecedented success has propelled them to the 11th position on the list of the UK's richest musicians and industry figures, joining the ranks of esteemed artists such as Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Sir Brian May. The Oasis reunion tour was also noted for causing controversy among fans due to dynamic ticket pricing, which saw standard ticket prices jump from £148 to over £355.

This led to public outcry and prompted the UK government's competition watchdog to investigate the use of dynamic pricing in the entertainment sector. Despite this backlash, the tour was a major success, with sold-out shows and large crowds, including a massive performance at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in front of more than 70,000 fans.

In addition to their financial success, the Gallagher brothers are set to be the focus of a highly anticipated documentary produced by Steven Knight, the creator of *Peaky Blinders*. Scheduled for release on September 11, the documentary will offer an in-depth look into the band's 2025 comeback tour and feature the first joint interview between Noel and Liam in 25 years.

Knight expressed excitement about the project, stating that it will capture the emotional and cultural impact of the band, as well as the stories of fans whose lives have been influenced by Oasis' music. The documentary is expected to follow a style similar to *The Beatles: Get Back*, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes perspective on the band's rehearsals and performances





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Noel and Liam Gallagher Named the Richest Musicians on the Sunday Times Rich List for the First Time With Oasis Reunion Tour SuccessThe duo's estimated joint wealth of £375 million and the sell-out success of their 41-date tour topped other musicians on the list, making them the first British siblings to make the rich list in the history of the publication.

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