Oakland Zoo's Beloved Gray Wolf, Sequoia, Dies at 11

Sequoia, the father of the Oakland Zoo's gray wolf pack, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 11. Zoo officials announced his death on Wednesday, sharing that he experienced a rapid decline in health and was euthanized after the care team determined there were no options to improve his condition. Sequoia was a cherished member of the zoo's California Trail expansion and lived there with his mate, Siskiyou, as part of a partnership with the California Wolf Center. The pair became parents in 2019, raising four cubs.

At 11 years of age, Sequoia was considered geriatric. Zoo officials have assured the public that the other wolves are coping well with the loss, and keepers are diligently monitoring the pack's well-being. 'Much like his namesake, Sequoia was a tall, proud, majestic pillar of California Trail,' said Sequoia's keeper, Alicia Powers, in a social media post. 'He was the bedrock for his mate Siskiyou but really came into his own when he got to raise four cubs. His legacy and impact live on in his offspring and in the many stories we will all share about him for years to come.' Sequoia and Siskiyou arrived at the Oakland Zoo in December 2017. Both were born in captivity and resided in the zoo's California Trail expansion as part of a collaborative partnership with the California Wolf Center. This organization is deeply committed to aiding the reintroduction of wild wolves to California, a state where they were eradicated during government-sanctioned anti-predator campaigns a century ago. The pair welcomed their first litter of four cubs in May 2019. The loss of Sequoia is undoubtedly felt deeply by the zoo's staff, who cared for him and witnessed his contributions to the pack. His story serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by endangered species and the vital role zoos play in conservation efforts. The Oakland Zoo remains dedicated to its mission of preserving and protecting wildlife, and Sequoia's legacy will continue to inspire their work





