Oakland Students Demand District Return $3.5 Million in Voter-Approved College Readiness Funds

Oakland students and educators demand the return of $3.5 million in voter-approved college career readiness funds diverted to cover budget gaps by the school district.

Students and educators from the Oakland Unified School District gathered on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to demand the immediate return of $3.5 million in funds intended for college and career readiness programs.

The protesters accused district officials of redirecting money approved by voters to cover general budget gaps without obtaining authorization from the independent oversight commission.

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Inara Shafiq, an 18-year-old 12th-grade student and associated student body president at Skyline High School, led the charge for accountability outside the central office.

Shafiq stated that education resources should not be used as an opportunity to cover budget gaps and that students deserve the resources that were promised to them.

The diverted funds originate from parcel tax measures approved by Oakland voters in 2014 and 2022.

Measure N, passed in 2014, authorized a 10-year parcel tax of $120 per unit annually, generating approximately $11.5 million each year.

These funds were specifically designated to prepare students for college and careers and to reduce high school dropout rates through mentoring, tutoring, counseling, and support services.

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Despite recent budget cuts and officials assurances of financial progress, the district currently faces a $38 million budget shortfall for the 2026-27 school year.

The Oakland Unified School District maintains that the transfer of funds was legal and part of budget-balancing plans made in 2024.

An independent review commissioned by the Alameda County Office of Education found no indicators of fraud or illegal fiscal practices within the district's financial operations.

However, the review did not conclude whether the specific transfers of the $3.5 million were proper.

District staff claimed the expenses were permissible under Measure N guidelines.

Members of the oversight committee argued they were not informed of the total dollar amount used, which schools funds were utilized, or the criteria used to classify the expenses.

Members of the independent oversight commission assert that they declined to pass a motion authorizing the use of the funds in June and should have had the opportunity to formally vote on the allocations.

James Harris, a former school board member and commissioner on the oversight committee, highlighted the success of these programs.

He pointed to the district high school graduation rates, which rose from 61% in 2014 to 74% in 2025.

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The dropout rate fell to 16.9% in 2025 from about 24% in 2014.

The committee expressed concern that the long-term cost of this short-term relief is not easily recovered.

The oversight committee sent a letter emphasizing that Oakland voters are sophisticated and will recognize the difference between transparent choices and the quiet redirection of restricted funds.

The committee warned that voters will be asked again to renew or expand support for district schools.

They noted that the district previously faced a nearly $100 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year.

This financial pressure led to the use of funds from Measure H and other sources to pay for staff salaries and general expenses from July 2025 through June 2026.

Students and educators are urging the Oakland Unified School District board to vote to return the cash and establish safeguards to prevent future unauthorized spending.

The board next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, following the press conference held outside the central office on Wednesday.

The district acknowledged the commission view in a statement released on Tuesday, saying it takes the matter seriously.

The district added that it looks forward to working with the commission and the board on a clearer approval process going forward so that similar questions do not arise again.