The single-family house located in the 200 block of Perkins Street in Oakland was sold on Sept. 10, for $1,100,000, or $748 per square foot. The house, built in 1923, has an interior space of 1,470 square feet. This single-story house has…

Perkins St. 206 – Google Street View The single-family house located in the 200 block of Perkins Street in Oakland was sold on Sept. 10, for $1,100,000, or $748 per square foot.

The house, built in 1923, has an interior space of 1,470 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gravity heating system.

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The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,680 square feet. A single-family residence in the 300 block of Jayne Ave. , sold in March, for $899,000, a price per square foot of $381. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

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In the 200 block of Adams Street, in April, a 1,239-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1,420,000, a price per square foot of $1,146. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. In June, a single-family house in the 200 block of Euclid Ave. sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $452. The home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.