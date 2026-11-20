A West Oakland man said the city added insult to injury on Wednesday as he and his neighbors tried to clean up after the storm.

A West Oakland man said the city added insult to injury on Wednesday as he and his neighbors tried to clean up after the storm.

Velena Jones reports. A West Oakland man said the city added insult to injury on Wednesday as he and his neighbors tried to clean up after the storm. He said while he was trying to clear out floodwaters and shore up sandbags in his neighborhood, his car was ticketed. The last thing Jacob Mathis expected on Wednesday was to find his entire downstairs and garage flooded.

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But when he did, he quickly took action.

“And so, my first thought is to run downstairs, make sure everything’s good down there. We had about two inches of water in our downstairs floor,” Mathis said. Mathis and his neighbors spent hours clearing leaves and debris from clogged gutters by hand. The flooding also impacted Bea’s Hotel on 16th Street, and the group cleared bags of brush and leaves at the four-corner flooded intersection.

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“You can’t step inside the hotel. We had customers climbing out of the window onto the hood of their car just to avoid the water. We ended up just picking up the drain and taking that out, sweeping it up, getting all the leaves out,” Rajandeep Ghag with Bea’s Hotel said.

But within minutes of the water receding, Mathis said his wife got a $90 ticket for parking in a red zone while they were placing sandbags and clearing water from their home.

“It’s frustrating because they wouldn’t have been able to reach us if we hadn’t have cleared the flooded streets, because cars were getting bottomed out and out flooded in the neighborhood,” Mathis said. Oakland spokesperson Sean Maher said the city has been responding around the clock to storm damaged areas, distributing more than 4,500 sandbags and plastic sheeting, with crews on standby 24/seven. He says crews are prioritizing the most severe problem areas.

“There was a bevy of storm drains being blocked by materials just getting stuck at the storm drains, so it didn’t have anywhere to go down, and then in some areas we saw storm drain systems getting overwhelmed,” Maher said. As for the ticket, Oakland’s Department of Transportation said residents who couldn’t move their vehicles because of flooding can contest citations.

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The city said parking technicians were told not to enter flooded streets, but to continue enforcing violations that affect public safety, including red-zone parking.

“I would love to see some policy change as far as sending people out to even ticket when people are going through emergencies like this,” Mathis said. “Why do we have the resources to ticket people and not the resources to assist the neighborhoods or clean the gutters from the city themselves? ” Councilmember Rowena Brown reached out to Mathis and is looking into how her office can help. She’s also praising Mathis for stepping up to address the flooding.

In a statement, she said families working to mitigate flooding shouldn’t have to worry about parking citations, adding the city must lead with compassion and exercise discretion. It’s unclear if Mathis will ultimately have to pay that parking ticket, but he said it’s not about the amount of the ticket, but the principal.