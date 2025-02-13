Oakland Prepares for NBA All-Star Weekend with Cleanups and Increased Security

As the NBA All-Star weekend approaches, Oakland is working to enhance the city's image and ensure safety. Community cleanups are taking place, broken streetlights are being repaired, and the Oakland Police Department is increasing its presence. While residents appreciate the improvements, some express frustration that these efforts are concentrated solely around the event.

With the NBA All-Star weekend just days away, the cities of San Francisco and Oakland are gearing up for the festivities. In Oakland , the city has partnered with community groups to revitalize the Hegenberger corridor near the Coliseum, and the Oakland Police Department is bolstering security in the area. Driving along the Hegenberger corridor in East Oakland near the Coliseum, it's evident that a concerted effort is underway to present the city in its best light.

\Michelle Beacham, a lifelong resident of Oakland, lives and works in the east part of town, just a few blocks from the Coliseum. She acknowledges the visible improvements in the area. 'When I am driving, I do see that the streets are kind of clearer, even with the, they had a whole bunch of trailers and stuff like that, like I can see that they are making a difference,' she said. However, she expresses frustration that it took the NBA All-Star weekend for the city to address issues residents have raised for years. 'You guys want to clean it up because people are coming here now for an event to bring money, but what about us, the people who live here every single day? Those people are going to be here for the weekend then go home while we're stuck with it. It's going to go back to how it was,' she lamented. The city, collaborating with community partners like AASEG, the ownership group seeking to acquire the Coliseum property, along with PG&E and local motorcycle clubs, has organized cleanup initiatives to clear trash from the area. Additionally, the city has repaired numerous broken streetlights, and the Oakland Police Department will have a heightened presence. 'That is one of the strategies we want to put in place is to have enough officers out there so people not only feel safe, but they see the presence of law enforcement and know they can't come in and commit frivolous crime in the city throughout these events,' stated Deputy Chief Casey Johnson of OPD. Oakland Police, in conjunction with the Alameda County Sheriffs, BART PD, and CHP, will have additional personnel in the Coliseum area, downtown, and locations known for sideshow gatherings. 'There will be traffic enforcement in areas where we see bad actors. People, we're not going to be specific for sideshows, but we will be specific for people who are speeding or running stop signs or engaging in a sideshow,' clarified Assistant Chief James Beere. Residents like Michelle express a desire for this level of attention and engagement to be sustained year-round, rather than being concentrated solely on special events. 'People are scared to come here, like Oakland has such a bad reputation now and we are such a beautiful city and it's just unfortunate,' she said. Community groups are organizing another cleanup session along the corridor Thursday morning from 9 to noon, ahead of the celebrity game on Friday and the HBCU Classic on Saturday.





