The Oakland Police Department shot and killed a man on November 23, 2026, who was armed with a realistic replica firearm. The California Department of Justice will investigate the fatal incident.

The Oakland Police Department fatally shot a man on November 23, 2026, following an encounter involving a replica firearm at a busy commercial location. The incident occurred near the Oakland International Airport, specifically at a 76 gas station located on Hegenberger Road. Visual evidence captured by KTVU cameras confirms the presence of the replica weapon as part of the official evidence collection process.

Replica Firearm Identified After Fatal Shooting

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers engaged with the armed man as described in the official department statement. Following the use of deadly force, law enforcement officials determined that the firearm the suspect was carrying was not real. The weapon closely resembled an actual rifle, which likely contributed to the immediate assessment of a lethal threat by the responding officers on the ground.

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Later in the morning of November 23, 2026, the area surrounding the 76 gas station was secured with crime scene tape. Officers were observed walking through the premises while collecting physical evidence. A law enforcement official was later seen holding the replica firearm, which was displayed on a white cloth to preserve its condition for forensic examination.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Oversight

The City of Oakland records indicate that this incident marks the fifth time officers have fired their weapons at someone this year. Furthermore, it represents the third fatal shooting involving police officers in the city during the current calendar year. These statistics highlight the frequency of such encounters within the community and the specific scrutiny applied to these events.

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In compliance with state law, the investigation into the fatal shooting will be led by the California Department of Justice. This independent oversight ensures that the actions of the Oakland Police Department are reviewed against legal standards. The department has requested that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Attorney General at (916) 210-2871.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The coroner has not yet publicly identified the man who was killed, keeping his identity confidential during the initial stages of the investigation. The security of the Hegenberger Road location remains disrupted as authorities continue their thorough evidence collection. The area remains cordoned off to the public to facilitate the investigative work.

The outcome of this shooting underscores the challenges police officers face in distinguishing between real weapons and realistic replicas in high-stress situations. The involvement of the state Department of Justice signals a comprehensive review of the department's protocols and the specific circumstances that led to the use of force. Residents and local business owners are advised to monitor official updates as the investigation progresses.